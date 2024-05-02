15 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this weekend: May 3 to 5

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The first weekend of May is upon us! Let’s make the most of it!

Here are our picks of 15 great events happening around Metro Vancouver from May 3 to 5. Janes Walk, Whitecaps FC, Free Comic Book Day, and more.

What: The biggest dinosaur exhibit in North America is returning to Vancouver and Abbotsford in 2024.

The incredible experience includes life-like dinosaurs, dinosaur rides, live dinosaur shows, bounce houses, inflatable attractions, and more.

Some dinosaurs even walk around and interact with the guests, giving you a small taste of what it would be like if these creatures still roamed the earth.

When: May 2 to 5 (Vancouver), May 10 to 12 (Abbotsford), 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Pacific Coliseum (Vancouver), Tradex Trade and Exhibition Centre (Abbotsford)

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: May 4 is Free Comic Book Day, an industry celebration where participating comic book shops worldwide give away comic books absolutely free to customers with no strings attached.

There are multiple stores around Metro Vancouver taking part, each with its own unique rules and selection of merchandise. You can use the locator map here to find participating locations near you or check out our list of comic book stores in the region to get your geek on.

When: May 4, 2024

Time: Various store hours

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free

What: Celebrating the multiculturalism of the city and highlighting Taiwanese food in particular, TJ Fest is a highly anticipated annual event, celebrating its 12th year this May.

Taking place across two blocks at the Tian-Jin Temple at 3426 Smith Avenue, guests can enjoy expanded offerings in an adjacent park featuring free activities for children and families.

When: May 4 and 5, 2024

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Tian-Jin Temple — 3426 Smith Avenue, Burnaby

Cost: Free

What: Vancouver Whitecaps FC is gearing up for a historic game at BC Place this weekend, and they’re expecting to set a franchise MLS attendance record.

The club’s 50th Anniversary Celebration Match presented by BMO takes place on Saturday, May 4 when Austin FC comes to town. Taking place nearly 50 years to the day of the club’s first-ever match on May 5, 1974, the celebration includes a street party, a pre-match ceremony, and more.

When: May 4, 2024

Time: Kickoff 7:30 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: The annual Jane’s Walk Festival, a series of free citizen-led walking tours, will take place throughout Vancouver from May 2 to 5.

Hundreds of cities host Jane’s Walk events on the first weekend of May each year, with architects, community gardeners, artists, neighbours, and more hosting the walking conversations.

When: May 2 to 5, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations throughout Vancouver

Cost: Free, register online

What: Head on out to Superflux Beer for a Sunday Funday Cookout on May 5, where they’ll be serving up our new collab menu alongside their signature Birdies paella criolla.

When: May 5, 2024

Time: Noon to 5 pm

Where: Superflux Beer Company — 505 Clark Drive, Vancouver

The Wellness Studio at Bentall Centre What: Celebrate Mental Health Awareness Month with classes and workshops hosted in partnership with 13 of Vancouver’s leading wellness and fitness studios. Whether you’re yearning for yoga, searching for strength classes, or gearing up for guided meditation and mental health talks, there’s something for everyone to enjoy at The Wellness Studio. When: May 1 to 31, 2024

Time: Monday to Friday from noon to 6 pm

Where: Retail Concourse Unit 311 at Bentall Centre — 595 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Cost: Minimum $10 donation to Foundry for a single class. A pass for 10 classes, workshops and meditations, as well as an Unlimited Pass, is also available Vancouver Fleet Week 2024 What: The third annual Vancouver Fleet Week, hosted by the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) and Maritime Forces Pacific (MARPAC), takes place at Burrard Dry Dock Pier in North Vancouver. The Canadian Fleet Pacific will be sending a number of massive vessels that visitors will be able to tour. There will also be several interactive events and activities during Fleet Week, which are free for all ages. When: May 3 to 5, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Burrard Dry Dock Pier – 15 Wallace Mews, North Vancouver (Friday to Sunday), Sailor’s Point Memorial in Waterfront Park (Sunday)

Cost: Free

What: Western Canada’s largest documentary film festival is returning for its 23rd edition with a crucial and thought-provoking lineup. DOXA Documentary Film Festival will screen over 80 films, with 48 full and mid-feature-length films, 34 short films, and more in May. There will also be industry events, world premieres, and opportunities for filmmakers and film fans to connect during the fest.

When: May 2 to 12, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: SFU Goldcorp Centre, VIFF Centre, The Cinematheque, The Vancouver Playhouse

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: Kitsilano Farmers’ Market takes place on Sundays in the parking lot of the Community Centre and offers a good selection of fresh local produce and gourmet treats to stock up on the week. There are also a number of artisan vendors and food trucks to check out at the market.

When: Every Sunday from May 5 until October 27, 2024

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Kitsilano Community Centre — 2690 Larch Street, Vancouver

What: The Burnaby Art Gallery and School District 41 are partnering for the latest Arts Alive, a celebration of students’ diverse interpretations of a theme. (re)FOLD/(re)FIT challenges senior secondary students from grades 8 to 12 to use paper manipulation to (re)fold or (re)fit wearable art.

When: May 2 (opening reception), May 3 to June 2, 2024

Time: 10 am to 4:30 pm (Monday to Friday), Noon to 5 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Burnaby Art Gallery (Lower Gallery) — 6344 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby

Admission: Suggest donation $5

What: Get ready to travel to a galaxy far, far away — Kitsilano — and celebrate Star Wars Day at the Hollywood Theatre. Fans can get tickets to individual screenings of Star Wars, The Empire Strikes Back, and Return Of The Jedi, or get The Star Wars Trilogy Ticket, which includes admission to the “May The 4th Be Disco” after party.

When: May 4, 2024

Time: Doors at 11 am, first movie at noon

Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 W Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: $10 plus fees for solo movie, $27 plus fees for trilogy plus after party. Purchase online

Got Craft Spring Market What: Vancouver’s biggest indie craft fair is back for another weekend of community connection and mindful shopping, and there’s something for everyone to enjoy at the Got Craft Spring Market. At the event, shoppers will meet over 80 local small businesses and treat themselves to dishes from local food carts. It’s also the perfect opportunity to pick up a special Mother’s Day gift. When: May 4 and 5, 2024

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Maritime Labour Centre — 1880 Triumph Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $5 online in advance and at the door; children 12 and under are free; purchase online The Lifespan of a Fact What: The Vancouver premiere of The Lifespan of a Fact is presented by Kindred Theatre at Studio 16. Set in the world of non-fiction publishing, the comedic showdown between truth and fact stars Ben Immanuel, Loretta Walsh, and Tal Shulman. The Lifespan of a Fact is directed by Jennifer Clement, set designed by Interior Designer Peter Wilds, and is based on the book by John D’Agata and Jim Fingal. When: May 2 to 5, May 7 to 12 2024

Time: 7:30 pm (2 pm matinees on Sundays)

Where: Studio 16 — 1555 West 7th Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: $25-$45, purchase online

What: Rosewood Home & Condo has provided Vancouver with a huge selection of hand-crafted solid wood furniture and designer sofas for over a decade. As the founder is retiring, they are closing their doors for good but not before they host a massive sale.

With discounts of up to 75% off, now’s your last chance to own luxury furniture at budget prices. Categories include living room, dining room, bedroom, office, vanities, and lighting, but you better hurry. For the widest selection of pieces, visit Rosewood Home & Condo as soon as possible before everything is gone. Inventory is moving fast and it is getting close to its final days.

When: Now until all inventory is sold

Time: 10 am to 6 pm (Monday to Saturday), 11 am to 5 pm (Sundays and holidays)

Where: 733 Marine Drive, North Vancouver