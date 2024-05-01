Vancouver Whitecaps FC is gearing up for a historic game at BC Place this weekend, and they’re expecting to set a franchise MLS attendance record.

The club’s 50th Anniversary Celebration Match presented by BMO takes place on Saturday, May 4 when Austin FC comes to town.

Taking place nearly 50 years to the day of the club’s first-ever match on May 5, 1974, the celebration includes a street party, a pre-match ceremony, and more.

Saturday’s match will also see the upper bowl open at BC Place for the second time this season, with $29 tickets available in the section. Over 30,000 fans are expected to attend, with Whitecaps FC saying they expect it to be their largest crowd since entering MLS in 2011.

“As we approach this historic milestone, we are looking forward to recognizing the amazing achievements of our alumni and celebrating with over 30,000 of our fans on Saturday night at BC Place,” said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC chief executive officer, in a release.

The celebrations begin with the popular Supporters March to the Match. Hundreds of game-ready fans will meet at the corner of Granville and Smithe 15 minutes before the ticket gates open to parade down to BC Place.

Fans are also invited to an all-ages 50th Anniversary Street Party kicking off at 3 pm. The festivities at Robson and Beatty feature $5 drinks, food trucks, and live music from DJ Juice.

Make sure to be in your seats by 7:15 pm as there will be a special pre-match ceremony spotlighting more than 110 alumni throughout Whitecaps FC’s history. The first 25,000 fans will receive a special commemorative giveaway item while supplies last.

While at BC Place, stop at one of the merchandise stands to pick up limited-edition merchandise marking the club’s milestone. Don’t delay, though, as they will be on sale at the stadium for the 50th Anniversary Celebration Match.

This week is busy for Whitecaps FC, which is being honoured by the City of Vancouver and the Province of British Columbia.

On Wednesday morning, the City of Vancouver will proclaim May 4 as Whitecaps FC’s 50th Anniversary Day. The following day, the Province of BC will recognize the team, which is also hosting a youth soccer clinic on the parliament lawn.

When: May 4, 2024

Time: Kickoff 7:30 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online