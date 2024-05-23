15 fun things to do in Vancouver this weekend: May 24 to 26
The last weekend of May is upon us, so don’t let it go to waste!
Plan your days with our checklist of 15 great events happening in Metro Vancouver from May 24 to 26. The Hyack Festival, Plunge for the Cure, and more.
Heidelberg Materials Open House
What: Heidelberg Materials is hosting its family-friendly annual open house on Saturday, featuring live music, tours of the plant, and more.
The community open house will invite guests to check out Heidelberg Concrete’s huge trucks and honk the air horns. All ages can then play in a giant sandbox, get their face painted, have the chance to win prizes, and more.
When: May 25, 2024
Time: 9 am to 3 pm
Where: Heidelberg Materials – 1415 Johnston Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free
Festival AfriCa Fest
What: Issamba Centre hosts a weekend of music, dance, art, and cuisine at Surrey Civic Plaza in celebration of Africa Day. The whole family is invited to take part in cultural activities, explore the vendor booths, discover the rich flavours at the food fair, and more.
Time: 11 am to 10 pm (Saturday), 11 am to 7 pm (Sunday)
Where: Surrey Civic Plaza – 13450 104th Avenue, Surrey
Cost: Free
Spot Prawn Festival 2024
What: The annual event, hosted by the Chef’s Table Society of British Columbia, will run from 11 am to 3 pm and is a celebration of the season’s delicacy from the sea.
The event will feature two brunch seatings (11 am and 1:30 pm) for those over 19, and tickets are also available for the ever-favourite prawn bisque. Local celebrity chefs will perform cooking demos, and sustainability partners will offer educational sessions, both of which will be open to the public.
When: May 26, 2024
Time: 11 am to 3 pm
Where: False Creek Fisherman’s Wharf — 1505 West 1st Avenue, Vancouver
Tickets: On sale now
Drew Lynch
What: Drew Lynch, one of America’s Got Talent’s most memorable acts, is coming to the Vogue Theatre with the Short King Tour on Saturday, May 25.
The Did I Stutter podcast host has released three specials so far, including Concussed, And These Are Jokes, and Short King. He also had a recurring role on IFC’s Maron, performed on Conan, and wowed fans with a Golden Buzzer performance on AGT‘s Season 10.
When: May 25, 2024
Time: 8 pm
Where: Vogue Theatre – 918 Granville Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $26.50 to $49.50, purchase online
Plunge for the Cure
What: Take the plunge to help raise funds and awareness for Ovarian Cancer research. The annual event takes place at Kits Beach and supports drug and treatment development for Ovarian Cancer through UBC/VGH research facilities in Vancouver.
Dive in as an individual or as a team. All participants will receive a 2024 Plunge for the Cure medal and experience a DJ-led warmup exercise, opening ceremonies, a fun plunge, and post-event festivities.
When: May 26, 2024
Time: 9:30 am to 1 pm
Where: Kitsilano Beach
Registration: $30 for adults, $20 for youth; register online
Birds Nest Properties Community Paddling Days
What: Each date in the Birds Nest Properties Community Paddling Days includes new activities on both land and water, centred on a different theme, and is open to paddlers of all ages.
The first session at Creekside Paddling Centre features hourly dragon boat paddling sessions, water science activities, Indigenous walking tours, and art exhibitions exploring what’s under False Creek.
Paddling sessions start hourly between 1 and 3 pm and are led by volunteers from one of Vancouver’s top dragon boat teams.
When: May 26, July 7, August 4, and September 8, 2024
Time: One-hour slots at 1 pm, 2 pm and 3 pm
Where: Creekside Community Centre — 1 Athletes Way, Vancouver
Cost: Minimum $2 donation with proceeds going to charities and community groups. Register online
Hyack Festival 2024
What: BC’s largest family-oriented parade is presented by the Hyack Festival Association and features more than 120 colourful entries from throughout the province and some from the United States. There will also be plenty of free family activities, entertainment, and food trucks.
When: May 25, 2024
Time: Parade from 11 am to 1 pm. Festival from 11 am to 4 pm
Where: Parade starts at 8th Avenue and 6th Street. The festival takes place at Tipperary Park in New Westminster
Cost: Free
CowDog Brewing Grand Opening x Paint Party Vancouver
What: Have you ever wanted to paint your own pet? Well, now’s your chance. CowDog is partnering with Paint Party Vancouver for its grand opening. All you have to do is send in a photo of your pet ahead of the event and an artist will pre-trace an outline of your pet. Then, on the day of the events, you can show up and paint to your heart’s content. There will also be limited edition coasters designed to be customized with the paints provided.
Additionally, CowDog is launching two new beers to celebrate: Axolotl Watermelon and Lemon Shark Lemon Meringue. Both are tea infusions, with Axolotl being infused with a Watermelon Oolong Tea and Lemon Shark with a fruity herbal tea. Both teas are from Once Upon A Tea Leaf. This is a great time to support a new local Vancouver brewery.
When: May 26, 2024
Time: 1 to 4 pm
Where: 1338 Franklin Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Paint Party packages starting at $25
Vancouver Whitecaps vs Inter Miami CF
What: Vancouver Whitecaps take on Inter Miami CF and Lionel Messi at BC Place on May 25 in what is expected to be one of the highest-attended games in team history.
The team will be hosting its biggest-ever Warmup Street Party and giving the first 25,000 fans a free matchup poster. A limited edition WhitecapsFC x Inter Miami CF Scarf will also be for sale.
When: May 25, 2024
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver
Cost: Various; purchase online
Tedeschi Trucks Band
What: Powerhouse husband-and-wife duo Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi bring their Grammy Award-winning rock and soul band to Vancouver on the Deuces Wild tour. The 12-piece rock and soul band has performed all around the world and will be at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre on Saturday, May 25.
When: May 25, 2024
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
Tequila and Agave Festival
What: The grand tasting event will take place on May 25 at the Italian Cultural Centre, and it sounds like a must-attend celebration of Mexican spirits.
This festival will offer attendees over 150+ different agave sips, delicious grub, live music, DJ sets, and mariachi performances. The grand tasting event means you get your very own glass to explore the selections at your own pace.
At the end of the event, you can even head to the Legacy Liquor Store (aka the official festival store) and purchase the sip you liked the most to take home with you.
When: May 25, 2024
Time: 7 pm
Where: Grand Tasting at the Grand Ballroom in the Italian Cultural Centre — 3075 Slocan Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Buy online
Surrey SPARK Stages – Performing Arts for Kids
What: Surrey Civic Theatres presents a weekend of exciting theatre performances and activities for children and families. Surrey SPARK Stages features shows on tour from Australia, Ireland, New Orleans, Alberta and Quebec. All ages will love seeing stunning glow-in-the-dark performances, musical and dance shows, and more.
When: May 24 to 26, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Surrey Arts Centre — 13750 88th Avenue, Surrey
Tickets: Various, purchase online
Basta Barbecue Pop-up
What: Check out this tasty pop-up serving up pulutan, aka Filipino bar snacks. You’ll find items like beef tongue skewers with kare-kare flavours, blood sausage skewers, a smoky yellowfin tuna kinilaw (Filipino version of ceviche), and a grilled pork dinakdakan (similar to sisig but the pieces are bigger). The menu will be platter-style, so everyone gets to try a little bit of everything.
Time: 11 am to 2 pm
Where: Farmer’s Apprentice — 1535 W 6th Avenue, Vancouver
Tickets: $75 per person
Sound of Dragon Music Festival
What: The Sound of Dragon Music Festival returns for its sixth annual event with three cross-genre intercultural concerts at the Orpheum Annex in downtown Vancouver. There will also be free community events to enjoy, including workshops, music jams, and live performances.
When: May 23 to 26, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Orpheum Annex — 823 Seymour Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free and ticketed events, purchase online
Vancouver Bandits vs Montreal Alliance
What: Vancouver Bandits bring Canadian Elite Basketball League action to the Langley Events Centre this week with a home game against the Montreal Alliance on May 23.
When: May 23, 2024
Time: 7 pm
Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200 Street, Langley
Cost: Various; purchase online