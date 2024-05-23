15 fun things to do in Vancouver this weekend: May 24 to 26

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The last weekend of May is upon us, so don’t let it go to waste!

Plan your days with our checklist of 15 great events happening in Metro Vancouver from May 24 to 26. The Hyack Festival, Plunge for the Cure, and more.

What: Heidelberg Materials is hosting its family-friendly annual open house on Saturday, featuring live music, tours of the plant, and more.

The community open house will invite guests to check out Heidelberg Concrete’s huge trucks and honk the air horns. All ages can then play in a giant sandbox, get their face painted, have the chance to win prizes, and more.

When: May 25, 2024

Time: 9 am to 3 pm

Where: Heidelberg Materials – 1415 Johnston Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Issamba Centre hosts a weekend of music, dance, art, and cuisine at Surrey Civic Plaza in celebration of Africa Day. The whole family is invited to take part in cultural activities, explore the vendor booths, discover the rich flavours at the food fair, and more.

When: May 25 and 26, 2024

Time: 11 am to 10 pm (Saturday), 11 am to 7 pm (Sunday)

Where: Surrey Civic Plaza – 13450 104th Avenue, Surrey

Cost: Free

Spot Prawn Festival 2024 What: The annual event, hosted by the Chef’s Table Society of British Columbia, will run from 11 am to 3 pm and is a celebration of the season’s delicacy from the sea. The event will feature two brunch seatings (11 am and 1:30 pm) for those over 19, and tickets are also available for the ever-favourite prawn bisque. Local celebrity chefs will perform cooking demos, and sustainability partners will offer educational sessions, both of which will be open to the public. When: May 26, 2024

Time: 11 am to 3 pm

Where: False Creek Fisherman’s Wharf — 1505 West 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: On sale now Drew Lynch What: Drew Lynch, one of America’s Got Talent’s most memorable acts, is coming to the Vogue Theatre with the Short King Tour on Saturday, May 25. The Did I Stutter podcast host has released three specials so far, including Concussed, And These Are Jokes, and Short King. He also had a recurring role on IFC’s Maron, performed on Conan, and wowed fans with a Golden Buzzer performance on AGT‘s Season 10. When: May 25, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Vogue Theatre – 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $26.50 to $49.50, purchase online Plunge for the Cure What: Take the plunge to help raise funds and awareness for Ovarian Cancer research. The annual event takes place at Kits Beach and supports drug and treatment development for Ovarian Cancer through UBC/VGH research facilities in Vancouver. Dive in as an individual or as a team. All participants will receive a 2024 Plunge for the Cure medal and experience a DJ-led warmup exercise, opening ceremonies, a fun plunge, and post-event festivities. When: May 26, 2024

Time: 9:30 am to 1 pm

Where: Kitsilano Beach

Registration: $30 for adults, $20 for youth; register online

Birds Nest Properties Community Paddling Days What: Each date in the Birds Nest Properties Community Paddling Days includes new activities on both land and water, centred on a different theme, and is open to paddlers of all ages. The first session at Creekside Paddling Centre features hourly dragon boat paddling sessions, water science activities, Indigenous walking tours, and art exhibitions exploring what’s under False Creek. Paddling sessions start hourly between 1 and 3 pm and are led by volunteers from one of Vancouver’s top dragon boat teams. When: May 26, July 7, August 4, and September 8, 2024

Time: One-hour slots at 1 pm, 2 pm and 3 pm

Where: Creekside Community Centre — 1 Athletes Way, Vancouver

Cost: Minimum $2 donation with proceeds going to charities and community groups. Register online Hyack Festival 2024 What: BC’s largest family-oriented parade is presented by the Hyack Festival Association and features more than 120 colourful entries from throughout the province and some from the United States. There will also be plenty of free family activities, entertainment, and food trucks. When: May 25, 2024

Time: Parade from 11 am to 1 pm. Festival from 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Parade starts at 8th Avenue and 6th Street. The festival takes place at Tipperary Park in New Westminster

Cost: Free CowDog Brewing Grand Opening x Paint Party Vancouver What: Have you ever wanted to paint your own pet? Well, now’s your chance. CowDog is partnering with Paint Party Vancouver for its grand opening. All you have to do is send in a photo of your pet ahead of the event and an artist will pre-trace an outline of your pet. Then, on the day of the events, you can show up and paint to your heart’s content. There will also be limited edition coasters designed to be customized with the paints provided. Additionally, CowDog is launching two new beers to celebrate: Axolotl Watermelon and Lemon Shark Lemon Meringue. Both are tea infusions, with Axolotl being infused with a Watermelon Oolong Tea and Lemon Shark with a fruity herbal tea. Both teas are from Once Upon A Tea Leaf. This is a great time to support a new local Vancouver brewery. When: May 26, 2024

Time: 1 to 4 pm

Where: 1338 Franklin Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Paint Party packages starting at $25

What: Vancouver Whitecaps take on Inter Miami CF and Lionel Messi at BC Place on May 25 in what is expected to be one of the highest-attended games in team history.

The team will be hosting its biggest-ever Warmup Street Party and giving the first 25,000 fans a free matchup poster. A limited edition WhitecapsFC x Inter Miami CF Scarf will also be for sale.

When: May 25, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online