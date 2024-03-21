15 fun things to do in Vancouver this weekend: March 22 to 24
The first weekend of spring is always extra sweet!
No matter the weather, plan some fun with our roundup of 15 great events happening around the city from March 22 to 24. Vancouver Gem Show, Pokémon Regional Championships, and more.
Spring Break at Burnaby Village Museum
What: Burnaby Village Museum is celebrating spring break and longtime visitors and new guests will discover plenty to enjoy. Special activities throughout the two weeks include making Coast Salish seed bombs, a scavenger hunt, playing heritage games, and more.
The beloved open-air historical attraction transports people back in time and lets them experience life in a 1920s village, complete with heritage and recreated buildings and staff dressed in the fashion of the time.
When: March 18 to March 28, 2024
Time: 11 am to 4:30 pm
Where: Burnaby Village Museum – 6501 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby
Admission: Free
Vancouver Whitecaps vs San Jose Earthquakes
What: Vancouver Whitecaps take on the San Jose Earthquakes in MLS action at BC Place on Saturday, March 23.
When: March 24, 2024
Time: 4:30 pm
Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver
Cost: Various; purchase online
Empower & Connect: A Celebration of Women for Women
What: Brazilian Market comes to The Beaumont Studios for an afternoon of shopping, conversations, and connections while supporting local businesses. Discover over a dozen Brazilian businesswomen with local products and services, and take a picture in the on-site photo booth. Partial ticket proceeds will go to support the Ending Violence Association of BC.
When: March 23, 2024
Time: 12 to 4 pm
Where: The Beaumont Studios — 316 West 5th Avenue, Vancouver
Cost: $10 plus fees, purchase online
X (Dix) by Côté Danse (Toronto)
What: DanceHouse presents Côté Danse in Vancouver. Taking inspiration from Homer’s
mythic Odyssey, X (Dix) makes remarkable use of the foundational materials of
storytelling, employing archetypal ideas, from the hero’s journey to the role of
home, to create new narratives of leaving and return. Accompanied by the
sculptural sounds of experimental band Son Lux, X (Dix) charts a course into the
unknown, and the challenges of finding your way home again.
When: March 22 & 23, 2024
Time: 8 pm
Where: Vancouver Playhouse – 600 Hamilton S
Tickets: Starts at $35
Vancouver Gem Show
What: The Vancouver Gem Show is returning to the PNE Forum in Vancouver. Known as Western Canada’s largest Gem show, expect to discover dozens of the finest gem, mineral, and jewellery vendors in the country.
You can wander the Forum filled with vendors selling all kinds of crystals, fossils, wearable art, and more. This is the perfect place to ask experts questions and learn more about rocks, minerals, crystals, and gems.
When: March 22 to 24, 2024
Time: 1 pm to 9 pm (Friday), 10 am to 6 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 5 pm (Sunday)
Where: PNE Forum, 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver
Cost: One-day ticket for $6 to $8, three-day ticket for $9 to $12. Children 12 and under are free with an accompanying adult; purchase online
Vancouver International Auto Show
What: Car lovers, start your engines! The Vancouver International Auto Show is making its highly anticipated return to the Vancouver Convention Centre from March 20 to 24, 2024.
The 2024 Auto Show will feature a reimagined format focusing on an elevated consumer experience. Attendees will discover the latest in vehicle developments such as Zero Emission Vehicles, plug-in hybrids, advanced vehicle safety systems, and charging advancements.
CleanBC Go Electric will be offering test drives during the five-day event. Visitors will also see a showcase of Luxury Supercars and Exotics, plus a variety of high-powered classics, over-landers, and more.
When: March 20 to 24, 2024
Time: 12 to 9:30 pm (Wednesday), 10 am to 9:30 pm (Thursday to Saturday), 10 am to 6 pm (Sunday)
Where: Vancouver Convention Centre West — 1055 Canada Place
Price: $19 to $21 for general admission $14 to $15 for students and seniors, $6 for kids, $38 to $53 for a family pass
Celtic Fest at the Museum of Surrey
What: The Museum of Surrey hosts Celtic Fest, with Celtic crafts, live entertainment, community partner booths, a scavenger hunt, and more.
Surrey Archives staff will also be on-site at the museum to help attendees discover the histories of the city’s early Irish families as documented in the archival collection. Explore the vintage photos, oral histories, maps, and other items.
When: March 23, 2024
Time: 1 to 4 pm
Where: Museum of Surrey – 17710 56a Avenue, Surrey
Admission: Free
Shen Yun Performing Arts Vancouver
What: Acclaimed New York-based dance group Shen Yun is returning to Vancouver for seven shows at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre from March 20 to 25.
Over the years, Shen Yun has become one of the biggest productions on earth, taking attendees back to the magical world of Ancient China. The production features dance as the centrepiece, with classical and folk styles from China’s many ethnicities set to a live orchestra that combines Chinese and Western instruments.
When: March 20 to 25, 2024
Time: 7:30 pm (Wednesday, Friday and Saturday), 2 pm (Thursday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday)
Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
Price: Various prices; tickets available online
Eastside Flea
What: Eastside Flea features over 50 local vendors offering a variety of items, including handmade goods, vintage clothing, collectibles, plants, artisan foods, and more. Each weekend event will also have food trucks on-site, beverages being served, and indoor and outdoor seating where you can enjoy your treats.
When: Every Saturday and Sunday until March 24, 2024
Time: 11 am to 5 pm
Where: 1101 Union Street, Vancouver
Admission: $5; no one turned away for lack of funds
2024 Pokémon Regional Championships
What: Do you have what it takes to be the very best? Like no one ever was? Then you need to make plans for the Pokémon Regional Championships coming to Vancouver from March 22 to 24.
Thousands of trainers from across the region and beyond are expected to converge at the Vancouver Convention Centre to compete for tens of thousands of dollars in prizes and scholarships.
When: March 22 to 24, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Vancouver Convention Centre East Exhibit Hall B and C – 999 Canada Place, Vancouver
Register: Online
The Saturday Morning All-You-Can-Eat Cereal Cartoon Party
What: Put on your comfiest onesie and your fuzziest pyjamas! The Saturday Morning All-You-Can-Eat Cereal Cartoon Party is taking over The Rio Theatre on Saturday, March 23.
The event, curated by film producer and programmer David Bertrand, will serve up three hours of retro cartoons, vintage commercials, PSAs, and more. And did we mention the unlimited cereal? Now that sounds like a sugar rush!
When: March 23, 2024
Time: 10:30 am
Where: Rio Theatre – 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices; purchase online
Melissa Etheridge
What: Grammy and Oscar-winning singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge comes to Vancouver on her I’m Not Broken Tour. The five-time GLAAD Award winner is renowned for hits including “I’m the Only One” and “Come to My Window.”
When: March 23, 2024
Time: 8 pm
Where: Orpheum — 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices; purchase online
Monsters of the Abyss at Vancouver Aquarium
What: Monsters of the Abyss is an all-new Vancouver Aquarium interactive exhibit. Guests will get up close with fearsome and famous aquatic predators as well as their prehistoric ancestors.
Discover the unique “monsters” that call the oceans, rivers, and lakes home in the fascinating live habitats, get hands-on with fossil exploration, and learn all about these special animals during the daily expert-led talks.
When: Now until September 2, 2024
Time: 10 am to 5 pm
Where: Vancouver Aquarium in Stanley Park – 845 Avison Way, Vancouver
Cost: Regular plan-ahead pricing for ages 13 to 64 is $39.95 to $53.95. Child, student, and senior tickets, and memberships are available; purchase tickets online
Dani Gal: Historical Records
What: Dani Gal’s Historical Records is an epic that began in 2005 and is made up of over 700 commercially issued vinyl LPs. The Polygon Gallery is hosting part 1, 2005 to 2018 from the Collection of Migros Museum in Zürich in its ground floor gallery throughout the spring and into summer. It is Gal’s first solo exhibition in Canada.
When: Wednesday to Sunday until July 14, 2024
Time: 10 am to 5 pm (open until 9 pm on Thursdays)
Where: The Polygon Gallery – 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver
Admission: By donation
F*ck, Marry, Kill at Tightrope Theatre
What: Tightrope Theatre presents F*ck, Marry, Kill, a tale of four friends coming together to relive the good old days at a retreat. Secret desires brewing under the surface are about to spill over, and soon there will be love, sex, wedding, revelations, and at least one murder for the audience to enjoy.
When: Every Saturday
Time: 9:30 pm
Where: Tightrope Impro Theatre – 2343 Main Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $20 plus fees; purchase online
Port Moody Winter Farmers’ Market
What: Established in 2008, the Port Moody Winter Farmers’ Market began as a bi-weekly market in the lobby and courtyard of the Port Moody Rec Centre. Now a weekly market, shoppers can stop by every Sunday for local BC produce, artisan crafts, and delicious baked goods. There will also be live music and hot coffee and food to enjoy.
When: Every Sunday until April 2024
Time: 10 am to 2 pm
Where: Port Moody Recreation Complex – 300 Ioco Rd, Port Moody