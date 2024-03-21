15 fun things to do in Vancouver this weekend: March 22 to 24

indiGem/Facebook | Dani Gal, Historical Records, part 1 of 3, install view from The Future of History at Kunsthaus Zürich, Switzerland, 2015

Red Velvet at the Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage from March 21 to April

The first weekend of spring is always extra sweet!

No matter the weather, plan some fun with our roundup of 15 great events happening around the city from March 22 to 24. Vancouver Gem Show, Pokémon Regional Championships, and more.

What: Burnaby Village Museum is celebrating spring break and longtime visitors and new guests will discover plenty to enjoy. Special activities throughout the two weeks include making Coast Salish seed bombs, a scavenger hunt, playing heritage games, and more.

The beloved open-air historical attraction transports people back in time and lets them experience life in a 1920s village, complete with heritage and recreated buildings and staff dressed in the fashion of the time.

When: March 18 to March 28, 2024

Time: 11 am to 4:30 pm

Where: Burnaby Village Museum – 6501 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby

Admission: Free

What: Vancouver Whitecaps take on the San Jose Earthquakes in MLS action at BC Place on Saturday, March 23.

When: March 24, 2024

Time: 4:30 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: Brazilian Market comes to The Beaumont Studios for an afternoon of shopping, conversations, and connections while supporting local businesses. Discover over a dozen Brazilian businesswomen with local products and services, and take a picture in the on-site photo booth. Partial ticket proceeds will go to support the Ending Violence Association of BC.

When: March 23, 2024

Time: 12 to 4 pm

Where: The Beaumont Studios — 316 West 5th Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: $10 plus fees, purchase online

What: DanceHouse presents Côté Danse in Vancouver. Taking inspiration from Homer’s

mythic Odyssey, X (Dix) makes remarkable use of the foundational materials of

storytelling, employing archetypal ideas, from the hero’s journey to the role of

home, to create new narratives of leaving and return. Accompanied by the

sculptural sounds of experimental band Son Lux, X (Dix) charts a course into the

unknown, and the challenges of finding your way home again.

When: March 22 & 23, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Vancouver Playhouse – 600 Hamilton S

Tickets: Starts at $35

What: The Vancouver Gem Show is returning to the PNE Forum in Vancouver. Known as Western Canada’s largest Gem show, expect to discover dozens of the finest gem, mineral, and jewellery vendors in the country.

You can wander the Forum filled with vendors selling all kinds of crystals, fossils, wearable art, and more. This is the perfect place to ask experts questions and learn more about rocks, minerals, crystals, and gems.

When: March 22 to 24, 2024

Time: 1 pm to 9 pm (Friday), 10 am to 6 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 5 pm (Sunday)

Where: PNE Forum, 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: One-day ticket for $6 to $8, three-day ticket for $9 to $12. Children 12 and under are free with an accompanying adult; purchase online

What: Car lovers, start your engines! The Vancouver International Auto Show is making its highly anticipated return to the Vancouver Convention Centre from March 20 to 24, 2024.

The 2024 Auto Show will feature a reimagined format focusing on an elevated consumer experience. Attendees will discover the latest in vehicle developments such as Zero Emission Vehicles, plug-in hybrids, advanced vehicle safety systems, and charging advancements.

CleanBC Go Electric will be offering test drives during the five-day event. Visitors will also see a showcase of Luxury Supercars and Exotics, plus a variety of high-powered classics, over-landers, and more.

When: March 20 to 24, 2024

Time: 12 to 9:30 pm (Wednesday), 10 am to 9:30 pm (Thursday to Saturday), 10 am to 6 pm (Sunday)

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre West — 1055 Canada Place

Price: $19 to $21 for general admission $14 to $15 for students and seniors, $6 for kids, $38 to $53 for a family pass

What: The Museum of Surrey hosts Celtic Fest, with Celtic crafts, live entertainment, community partner booths, a scavenger hunt, and more.

Surrey Archives staff will also be on-site at the museum to help attendees discover the histories of the city’s early Irish families as documented in the archival collection. Explore the vintage photos, oral histories, maps, and other items.

When: March 23, 2024

Time: 1 to 4 pm

Where: Museum of Surrey – 17710 56a Avenue, Surrey

Admission: Free

What: Acclaimed New York-based dance group Shen Yun is returning to Vancouver for seven shows at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre from March 20 to 25. Over the years, Shen Yun has become one of the biggest productions on earth, taking attendees back to the magical world of Ancient China. The production features dance as the centrepiece, with classical and folk styles from China’s many ethnicities set to a live orchestra that combines Chinese and Western instruments. When: March 20 to 25, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm (Wednesday, Friday and Saturday), 2 pm (Thursday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday)

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Price: Various prices; tickets available online Eastside Flea What: Eastside Flea features over 50 local vendors offering a variety of items, including handmade goods, vintage clothing, collectibles, plants, artisan foods, and more. Each weekend event will also have food trucks on-site, beverages being served, and indoor and outdoor seating where you can enjoy your treats. When: Every Saturday and Sunday until March 24, 2024

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: 1101 Union Street, Vancouver

Admission: $5; no one turned away for lack of funds 2024 Pokémon Regional Championships What: Do you have what it takes to be the very best? Like no one ever was? Then you need to make plans for the Pokémon Regional Championships coming to Vancouver from March 22 to 24. Thousands of trainers from across the region and beyond are expected to converge at the Vancouver Convention Centre to compete for tens of thousands of dollars in prizes and scholarships. When: March 22 to 24, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre East Exhibit Hall B and C – 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Register: Online

What: Put on your comfiest onesie and your fuzziest pyjamas! The Saturday Morning All-You-Can-Eat Cereal Cartoon Party is taking over The Rio Theatre on Saturday, March 23.

The event, curated by film producer and programmer David Bertrand, will serve up three hours of retro cartoons, vintage commercials, PSAs, and more. And did we mention the unlimited cereal? Now that sounds like a sugar rush!

When: March 23, 2024

Time: 10:30 am

Where: Rio Theatre – 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online