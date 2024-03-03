Pokémon Regional Championships coming to Vancouver this month

Do you have what it takes to be the very best? Like no one ever was? Then you need to make plans for the Pokémon Regional Championships coming to Vancouver from March 22 to 24.

Thousands of trainers from across the region and beyond are expected to converge at the Vancouver Convention Centre to compete for tens of thousands of dollars in prizes and scholarships.

Players will compete in head-to-head battles in three categories: Pokémon Trading Card Game, Video Game, and Pokémon GO.

The Champion in each age division will receive a guaranteed invitation to the 2024 Pokémon World Championships, no matter their Championship Point total at the end of the current season. There are also medals to be won, in addition to the all-important bragging rights.

Vancouver is one of only two Canadian cities to host a Pokémon Regional Championships event along with Toronto. The event is a hot ticket draw as spectator and player registration spots are being snapped up fast.

However, event organizers Gallery Games LLC stated online that more seats would become available on Thursday, March 7, at 7 pm.

So whether you cheer for Charmander or play for Pikachu, this event is not to be missed. Get ready to catch ’em all!

When: March 22 to 24, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre East Exhibit Hall B and C – 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Register: Online