Events

Pokémon Regional Championships coming to Vancouver this month

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Mar 3 2024, 6:00 pm
Pokémon Regional Championships coming to Vancouver this month
Pokémon Regional Championships/Submitted

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE

Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Slam to the Future

Thu, March 7, 7:00pm

Slam to the Future

BRICK-TASTIC EASTER AT CAP MALL

Sat, March 30, 12:00pm

BRICK-TASTIC EASTER AT CAP MALL

Big Easter Run

Sat, March 30, 1:00pm

Big Easter Run

In Bloom: A Love and Relationships Summit

Fri, April 12, 5:30pm

In Bloom: A Love and Relationships Summit

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Do you have what it takes to be the very best? Like no one ever was? Then you need to make plans for the Pokémon Regional Championships coming to Vancouver from March 22 to 24.

Thousands of trainers from across the region and beyond are expected to converge at the Vancouver Convention Centre to compete for tens of thousands of dollars in prizes and scholarships.

Pokemon Regional Championships

Gallery Games LLC/Facebook

Players will compete in head-to-head battles in three categories: Pokémon Trading Card Game, Video Game, and Pokémon GO.

The Champion in each age division will receive a guaranteed invitation to the 2024 Pokémon World Championships, no matter their Championship Point total at the end of the current season. There are also medals to be won, in addition to the all-important bragging rights.

Pokemon Regional Championships

Gallery Games LLC/Facebook

Vancouver is one of only two Canadian cities to host a Pokémon Regional Championships event along with Toronto. The event is a hot ticket draw as spectator and player registration spots are being snapped up fast.

However, event organizers Gallery Games LLC stated online that more seats would become available on Thursday, March 7, at 7 pm.

Pokemon Regional Championships

Gallery Games LLC/Facebook

So whether you cheer for Charmander or play for Pikachu, this event is not to be missed. Get ready to catch ’em all!

2024 Pokémon Regional Championships

When: March 22 to 24, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Vancouver Convention Centre East Exhibit Hall B and C – 999 Canada Place, Vancouver
Register: Online

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop