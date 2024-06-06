15 fun things to do in Vancouver this weekend: June 7 to 9

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Welcome back to the weekend! Who’s ready to have some fun?

Call up your friends and check out these 15 fantastic events happening in Metro Vancouver from June 7 to 9. Ocean Wise Pop-Up, Japan Market Summer Festival, and more.

What: The third-annual Car Free Day Surrey, hosted by the Newton Business Improvement Association, will feature live entertainment, family-friendly activities, food vendors, and more.

Visitors will find lots to see and do during the free street party, including concerts by Latin fusion group Los Duendes, singer and songwriter Rebecca Sichon, Reggae jam band Gisto and the Grateful Living, and more.

When: June 8, 2024

Time: Noon to 8 pm

Where: 137th Street, Surrey (Between 72A Avenue and 74th Avenue)

Cost: Free

Public Disco Granville Island Dance Party What: Dance your way into that summer feeling with Public Disco. The free all-ages dance party features live music, DJs, and dance performances on Granville Island.

When: June 8, 2024

Time: 2 to 10 pm

Where: Lot 55 (Behind Granville Island Brewing) — 1411 Cartwright Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Let your tastebuds start tingling! Vancouver’s annual celebration of Italian culture, heritage, and community will return this spring with a full-size festival.

Thousands of Vancouverites will take over Commercial Drive as it transforms into a 14-block car-free zone. Throughout the day-long event, there will be plenty of merchants, food vendors, and entertainment to discover.

When: June 9, 2024

Time: Noon to 9 pm

Where: Commercial Drive (Venables Street to Grandview Highway), Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Go on all of your favourite rides and help Playland’s lovable mascot celebrate his birthday. The celebration includes complimentary popcorn, photo ops, and hugs with KC and his friends BCAA’s Blue, Pee & Poo, and the mascot from Tim Hortons. Party hats are highly encouraged.

When: June 8 and 9, 2024

Time: Gate opens at 11 am, complimentary popcorn from 11 am to 2:30 pm

Where: Playland — 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: Ocean Wise Ambassadors and culinary masters will prepare a three-course meal featuring the best in sustainable seafood.

When: June 8

Time: 6 to 9:30 pm

Where: Nemesis Coffee GNW — 555 Great Northern Way, Vancouver

Tickets: $125

What: Rosewood Home & Condo has provided Vancouver with a huge selection of hand-crafted solid wood furniture and designer sofas for over a decade. As the founder is retiring, they are closing their doors for good on July 21 but not before they host a massive sale.

Now’s your last chance to own luxury furniture at budget prices. Categories include living room, dining room, bedroom, office, vanities, and lighting. Customizable options and the convenience of white glove delivery and pickup options also make this sale one not to miss. You can also shop the collection online at www.exoticrosewood.com

When: Now until the showroom closes on July 21, 2024

Time: 10 am to 6 pm (Monday to Saturday), 11 am to 5 pm (Sundays and holidays)

Where: 733 Marine Drive, North Vancouver

Vancouver Landfill open house What: Who knew that being down in the dumps could be so fun? The whole family is invited to a unique behind-the-scenes tour of the Vancouver Landfill. The tour includes a guided bus tour, a look inside a piece of landfill equipment, and a meet-and-greet with the trained hawks and falcons of the Bird Control Team. Visitors can also enjoy face painting, free food and refreshments, and take home a free bag of compost. When: June 8, 2024

Time 10 am to 2 pm

Where: 5400 72nd Street, Delta

Cost: Free

Michelob Ultra Golf What: Test your golf skills with the Michelob Ultra team at BCLIQUOR Langley. Drop by the parking lot to play some mini-golf with your friends. There will also be music, a photo booth, and special prizes to be won.

When: June 8, 2024

Time: 2 to 6 pm

Where: BCLIQUOR Langley — 6435 201 Street, Langley

Cost: Free Teddy Bear Children’s Concert & Teddy Bear Picnic What: Bring your stuffies to watch the Teddy Bear Children’s Concert on Saturday afternoon at Town Centre Park in Coquitlam. Then, on Sunday, join the annual Teddy Bear Picnic with vendor and community booths, roving artists, face painting and demos, and more. It’s fun for all ages. When: June 8 and 9, 2024

Time: 3 to 4 pm (Saturday), 11 am to 4 pm (Sunday)

Where: Town Centre Park — 1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Cost: Free Cultus Lake Waterpark What: Adventurous sliders will want to slap on the waterproof sunscreen and enjoy the Valley of Fear or the Freefall Tower. Families and young ones can also experience Tots’ Castle, Pirates Cove, and Western Canada’s biggest waterslide, the Colossal Canyon family raft ride! After you’ve built up an appetite, grab some food from the in-park vendors, including the refreshing pineapple dole whip soft serve. Then relax at one of the 150+ shade and shelter picnic areas. When: June 8 to September 2, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Cultus Lake Waterpark – 4150 Columbia Valley Highway, Cultus Lake

Cost: Various, purchase online Spot Prawn Day What: Enjoy marine-themed fun, including live music, roving street performers from Circus West, and local businesses Athiana Acres and Organic Ocean discussing regenerative farming and organic fishing practices. Guests can also check out the culinary stage, which features live cooking demos and tips from local chefs, such as Chef Mert Takis from Fairmont Vancouver Airport and Brian Cooper from Mr. Cooper’s Pies. When: June 8, 2024

Where: Between Fisherman’s Wharf and The Gulf of Georgia Cannery, Steveston

What: The Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival will bring over two dozen vendors to Langley Community Day in Douglas Park on Saturday, June 8.

You can order dishes and treats from your favourite food trucks while enjoying live entertainment, activity stations, an artisan market and more.

When: June 8, 2024

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

Where: Douglas Park — 5403-5409 206 Street, Langley

Admission: Free

What: The two-day market will highlight over 70 Japanese makers, artisans, and local businesses, with the aim of supporting Japanese culture in Vancouver. Bring your appetite and some friends to try Okonomiyaki (Japanese pancakes), crepe, ice cream, Taiyaki, matcha drinks, and more.

Stick around to enjoy the live entertainment throughout the weekend, including a TATE sword performance collaboration with Taiko by Nori, an enthralling dance by Appare Yosakoi, Okinawa Taiko, and karate demonstrations. You can even get your photo taken with a samurai.

When: June 8 and 9, 2024

Time: 10 am to 6 pm

Where: Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza – 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Tickets: For sale online

A three-day, two-stage music and wellness festival and camp-out with over 36 hours of activities is coming to Squamish. Expect activities like live music, yoga, sound healing breathwork, cooking and nutrition workshops, and so much more, alongside food from plenty of yummy vegan vendors.

When: June 7 to 9

Where: 39555 Loggers Lane, Squamish

Tickets: Starting at $70

What: Doors Open Richmond is presented by the Richmond Museum and is a weekend-long, city-wide public celebration of heritage, culture, and the arts. For its 17th year, 40 participating destinations will open their doors, offering culturally rich and inclusive experiences for free. These include museums, cultural organizations, artist studios, faith-based institutions, and more.

When: June 8 and 9, 2024

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Various locations around Richmond

Admission: Free, some events may require pre-registration