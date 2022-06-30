15 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this weekend: July 1 to 3

Welcome to the long weekend!

To help you make the most of the next few days, we’re back with our latest roundup of fun events happening around Metro Vancouver! Check out Canada Day at Canada Place, BIG FUN Comedy, Symphony at Sunset and more from July 1 to 3.

What: The City of Surrey‘s annual Canada Day event is taking place at the Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre in Cloverdale. The day-long event features a huge concert lineup, amusement rides, a summer market and local Indigenous artisans, a kid’s zone, food trucks, and fireworks.

Surrey Canada Day also features an extensive lineup of Indigenous education, recognition, and cultural sharing. The Indigenous Village will be expanded to include the Siam Stage, which means “Respected Ones” in the Coast Salish language.

When: July 1, 2022

Time: 10 am to 11 pm

Where: Bill Reid Millenium Amphitheatre – 17728 64 Avenue, Surrey

Admission: Free

What: Weird Al Yankovic is coming to Vancouver on his The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour. Comedian Emo Philips will be opening for the five-time Grammy winner.

When: July 2, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: The Centre — 777 Homer Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Available starting Thursday, December 9 at 10 am

What: Baseball is Back #AtTheNat! Join the Vancouver Canadians to cheer on the future of the Blue Jays while enjoying special theme nights. Bring your appetite and dine on hot dogs, burgers, popcorn and all other ballpark favourites, along with a cold beer.

The Vancouver Canadians take on the Spokane Indians from June 28 to July 3, with themed games including Throwback Thursday supporting BC Children’s Hospital Foundation with post-game fireworks, Canada Day Fortis BC ‘Nooner at the Nat, Saturday Fireworks Extravaganza, and A&W Family Fun Sunday with a mini bat giveaway.

When: Now until July 3, 2022

Time: Gates open at 6 pm, first pitch at 7:05 pm (Thursday, Saturday), Gates open at noon, first pitch at 1:05 pm (Friday and Sunday)

Where: Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Cost: Select tickets available and start at $20; tickets can be purchased online, over the phone (604 872 5232) or at Nat Bailey Box Office. Admission: $20 Reserved Grandstand / $25 Box Seat / $32 WestJet Premium Plus Zone; Group discounts are also available

What: DJ Three, a favourite at Burning Man, Day Zero in Tulum and Club Space in Miami, returns to Vancouver on Saturday, July 2, for some serious open-air vibes. Leave Us Lost’s “Lost All Day” series returns for its third instalment this summer and features local house & techno DJs, custom light and visual installations, performers, and a fully licensed bar.

When: July 2, 2022

Time: 3 to 10 pm

Where: The Waldorf – 1489 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: $30-$60, tickets are available in advance and at the door. Purchase online

What: The Fraser Valley Bandits bring Canadian Elite Basketball League action to the Langley Events Centre on July 1 as they take on the Scarborough Shooting Stars.

When: July 1, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200 Street, Langley

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: JUNO Award-winner Andrea Jin headlines this free outdoor comedy show by BIG Fun and Burb. Randee Neumeyer, Sasha Mark and Steev Letts will also be performing in the 19+ event hosted by Cameron Macleod and Kyle Fines.

When: July 2, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: 1670 E 10th Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: Free, register online

What: Shipyards Live is hosting North Vancouver’s Biggest Canada Day Celebration on July 1, with a lineup of entertainment and activities for all ages to enjoy. The party kicks off at noon with live music on two stages. There will also be an artisan vendor market, a beer garden, and a retro video dance party.

When: July 1, 2022

Time: 12 to 10 pm

Where: The Shipyards, 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Vancouver Symphony Orchestra and the Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation host Symphony at Sunset on Saturday, July 2. The free outdoor concert at Sunset Beach Park will be conducted by VSO Music Director Otto Tausk and will be themed around celebration.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to catch performances by faculty and students from the VSO School of Music and a variety of soloists.

When: July 2, 2022

Time: 7 to 7:50 pm (prelude concert) 8 to 9:30 pm (concert)

Where: Sunset Beach Park, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: FlyOver Canada at Canada Place is bringing passengers to some of the most iconic locations and natural wonders of the Rocky Mountains. Windborne: Call of the Canadian Rockies is an immersive and multi-sensory experience and will spotlight the most isolated and untouched areas of the mountain range.

When: Starting July 1, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Available on-site or online. Booking online beforehand is advised.

What: Theatre Under the Stars’ (TUTS) 2022 season and 81st year at the Malkin Bowl will feature stunning musical productions of Something Rotten! and We Will Rock You. The shows will run alternate evenings from July 2 to August 27.

When: July 2 to August 27, 2022 (Performances alternate evenings)

Time: 8 pm, except on Fireworks Nights (July 23, 27 and 30) when shows begin at 7 pm

Where: Malkin Bowl in Stanley Park – 610 Pipeline Road

Tickets: Various, purchase online

What: The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority’s Canada Together at Canada Place is a massive event happening at the outdoor spaces of the landmark and venue, Jack Poole Plaza, and surrounding city streets. As well as offering a huge lineup of activities and entertainment, the 36th annual event has been reimagined in the spirit of reconciliation.

Check out the World Zone, Kid’s Zone, Canadian Forces Zone, and more activities throughout the day.

When: July 1, 2022

Time: 11 am to 6 pm

Where: Outdoor spaces at Canada Place, Jack Poole Plaza, and surrounding city streets

Admission: Free

What: The 36th annual TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival presents over 700 artists in 200 performances at 19 venues across the city. Artists include three-time Grammy Award-winner Cécile McLorin Salvant, acclaimed instrumental trio GoGo Penguin, and more.

Jazz lovers will also want to check out the Innovation Series at The Ironworks, Roundhouse Performance Centre and the North Shore Jazz Series throughout the festival, as well as over 60 free events throughout the 10-day event.

When: June 24 to July 3, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various venues across Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

What: Daily Hive‘s food and beverage section, Dished, has turned five. And to mark our anniversary, we’ve crafted something special with one of Vancouver’s most popular homegrown craft breweries, Parallel 49 Brewery.

The Dished Birthday Brew is truly a celebration in a can. Inspired by the childhood nostalgia of a dense-yet-fluffy old-school vanilla birthday cake, this sip is truly a treat that screams special occasion.

The Dished Birthday Brew is now available exclusively at the Parallel 49 Brewing Beer Store and in its tasting room, located at 1950 Triumph Street in East Vancouver. One dollar from each beer sold will be donated to the Breakfast Club of Canada.

What: Vancouver Whitecaps face off against Los Angeles FC in a long weekend MLS match at BC Place on July 2. Fans are encouraged to wear their finest Canada Day look to the game.

When: July 2, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: The City of Burnaby will be hosting its new StreetFest on Central event on July 1, starting at 7 pm. Festivities in Civic Square, Central Boulevard, and Central Park will include children’s activities, a beer garden and food trucks, and award-winning entertainment. Plus, there will be a massive fireworks display.

When: July 1, 2022

Time: 7 to 10:15 pm

Where: Civic Square, Central Boulevard and Central Park, Burnaby

Admission: Free