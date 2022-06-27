Daily Hive's Dished and Parallel 49 drop limited-edition collaboration beer

It’s hard to believe, but Daily Hive‘s food and beverage section, Dished, is turning five this week.

Over the last five years we have been serving up the most delicious local and national news to our readers, and now, to mark our anniversary, we’ve crafted something special with one of Vancouver’s most popular homegrown craft breweries, Parallel 49 Brewery.

The Dished Birthday Brew is truly a celebration in a can.

Inspired by the childhood nostalgia of a dense-yet-fluffy old-school vanilla birthday cake, this sip is truly a treat that screams special occasion.

Our friends at Parallel 49 Brewery carefully crafted the recipe of this British Strong Ale to make it rich in bready and doughy textures with a delicious hint-of-honey taste.

The beer features a baked sugar-like malt flavour and minimal bitterness from hops to accentuate its sweetness.

Coming in at 6.8% ABV, this baby packs a punch and offers some seriously full-bodied richness.

The Dished Birthday Brew is finished with a small dose of birthday cake and vanilla extract to add to its sweet treat character.

So you’re probably wondering, where can you snag one of these cans?

The Dished Birthday Brew is now available exclusively at the Parallel 49 Brewing Beer Store and in its tasting room, located at 1950 Triumph Street in East Vancouver.

But here’s the best part. One dollar from each beer sold will be donated to Breakfast Club of Canada, a nonprofit that aims to help children reach their full potential one breakfast at a time.

Be sure to grab yourself a “slice” of the celebration and pick up a few beers to cheers to five delicious years of Dished.