EventsSummerCanada DayConcerts

JUNO winners and fireworks highlight this Metro Vancouver Canada Day celebration

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Jun 13 2022, 11:03 pm
JUNO winners and fireworks highlight this Metro Vancouver Canada Day celebration
K-OS/Facebook | City of Burnaby/burnaby.ca
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Sip Sip - Wine Tasting Festival

Sat, June 25, 6:00pm

Sip Sip - Wine Tasting Festival
Summer Kick-Off Party at Taves Family Farms

Sun, June 26, 9:30am

Summer Kick-Off Party at Taves Family Farms
West Coast Modernism in Context

Tue, July 5, 7:00pm

West Coast Modernism in Context
Hopcott Farms Rib Fest & Beer Garden

Sat, August 13, 12:00pm

Hopcott Farms Rib Fest & Beer Garden

Canada Day is just around the corner and a Metro Vancouver celebration is calling upon some big music stars to help start the party.

The City of Burnaby will be hosting its new StreetFest on Central event on July 1 starting at 7 pm. Festivities in Civic Square, Central Boulevard, and Central Park will include children’s activities, a beer garden and food trucks, and award-winning entertainment.

Plus there will be a massive fireworks display!

Canada Day fireworks

City of Burnaby/burnaby.ca

“Burnaby has always been the place to be on Canada Day and this year I’m excited to announce that we’re bringing the festivities to the heart of downtown Burnaby in Metrotown,” said Mayor Mike Hurley in a release. “I know how eager Burnaby residents are to get out and celebrate with their neighbours, so we’re planning three celebrations that will have something for everyone — showcasing the best of Burnaby’s incredible diversity.”

The free live performances in Central Park include performances by three-time JUNO award winner k-os. The rapper, songwriter, and producer is known for hits such as “Crabbuckit,” “Sunday Morning” and “The Man I Used to Be.”

JUNO winner and platinum-selling artist Bif Naked will also be on stage during the Canada Day party. The “Lucky” and “Moment of Weakness” singer will also be the focus of a new documentary coming out in 2024.

Two-time JUNO winner, four-time Latin Grammy winner, and Grammy winner Alex Cuba rounds out the concert lineup. Get ready to groove to his hits from acclaimed albums Mendó, Sublime, and Lo Único Constante.

StreetFest on Central will also have a family zone with children’s entertainment at Civic Square, plus activities for all ages along Central Boulevard. There will also be food vendors, a beer garden, dancing, and artists to check out throughout the evening.

The festivities wrap up with a fireworks finale in Central Park at 10 pm.

Those wanting to celebrate Canada Day earlier are invited to check out community celebrations in Edmonds Plaza and Park as well as Burnaby Village Museum on July 1.

StreetFest on Central

When: July 1, 2022
Time: 7 to 10:15 pm
Where: Civic Square, Central Boulevard and Central Park, Burnaby
Admission: Free

SUBSCRIBE TO FIND OUT THE LATEST EVENTS HAPPENING IN YOUR CITY
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
+ Summer
+ Canada Day
+ Concerts
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.