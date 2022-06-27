Happy birthday Dished! Daily Hive’s food channel turns 5

Five years ago, we were all gathered for a Team happy hour, enjoying good local food and drink. The conversation soon strayed to channels — and the question was asked: why don’t we have a food channel?

Daily Hive has always heavily been about the food and beverage scene in the cities we cover. But, it was that day that Dished — Daily Hive’s food channel — was conceived and, soon thereafter, born.

From inauspicious beginnings, our content — and the team behind it across Canada — has grown to serve audiences content on discovering hidden gems, and early looks at soon-to-be-opened food scene landmarks, and beyond!

Fast forward five amazing years, and we have much to celebrate. The channel averages 3 million page views per month, from over 1.5 million unique readers. On social media, Dished boasts over 400,000 dedicated followers and has a reach of 8.5 million people monthly!

Dished has truly “arrived.” Now, when we spotlight a restaurant, bookings pile up and lineups go out the door — much to the chagrin of those who enjoyed keeping a gem hidden (and to the delight of meme-ers everywhere).

More important than numbers, however, is the embracing of the brand by the audience and industry players alike. Online, our audience drives engagement to among the highest rates in our entire portfolio. And, just last year we collaborated with Mister on a co-branded limited edition flavour release, which sold out in minutes — the first of many similar collabs to come.

On a personal note, what I am most proud of from our five years is all that Dished did for our friends in food and beverage during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. When doors were asked to close across the country, Daily Hive was the first to open our platform and give away $1 Million in advertising inventory. And the response from Dished partners was incredible. Ads were run simply to send thanks to long-time restaurant customers, and to say that they will “see them on the other side.” Others still were asks of support. And, the messages of thanks we received from patrons and owners alike were heartwarming.

And so, in honour of Dished’s 5th birthday, and to thank the millions of you for making Dished one of the most-read go-to food channels in Canada, we have organized some killer giveaways.

We’re giving away nearly $15,000 worth of prizes in Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, and Toronto from June 27th to July 1st!

Prizes include gift cards to many of the top cafes and restaurants around your city, staycation experiences at local hotels, and even “Fried Chicken for a Year.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

To keep the celebration buzzing along, we have also teamed up with top local Vancouver brewery Parallel 49 Brewing to launch the Dished Birthday Brew!

Inspired by the childhood nostalgia of an old-school vanilla birthday cake, our friends at Parallel 49 carefully crafted the recipe of this British Strong Ale to make it rich in bready and doughy textures with a delicious hint-of-honey taste.

This sip is now available exclusively at the Parallel 49 Brewing Beer Store and in its tasting room, located at 1950 Triumph Street in East Vancouver.

Daily Hive’s mission has always been to connect people with their cities. And almost nothing connects people and cities better than talking about food and drink. The act of breaking bread and raising a glass with a neighbour is synonymous with the idea of community – and sacred to me, and indeed to every Canadian.

From me, and the entire Daily Hive Team, I want to thank you for helping to make Dished a household name. From my favourite restaurant patio here in Vancouver, I raise my glass of Negroni to all of you.

Here’s to five more years! Cheers!