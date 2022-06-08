FoodEventsFood TrucksSummerCanada DayFood Events

This massive Canada Day celebration will have a retro video dance party

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
Jun 8 2022, 10:10 pm
This massive Canada Day celebration will have a retro video dance party
Shipyards Live/shipyardslive.ca
The Shipyards in North Vancouver is shaping up to be the happening place this summer, with weekly night markets, outdoor movie screenings, and festivals to check out. And now we can add another exciting celebration to the list!

Shipyards Live announced today that it will host North Vancouver’s Biggest Canada Day Celebration on July 1, with a lineup of entertainment and activities for all ages to enjoy.

 

“Nothing beats summer long weekends, and when Canada Day lands on a Friday, the stage is set for the ultimate Canadian summer long weekend,” organizers said in a release. “This year, Shipyards Live is ready to mark Canada’s 155th birthday with a full day of live music and fun for the entire family.”

The party kicks off at 12 noon with live music on two stages, including fan-favourite performers like The Shenanigans, Fully Loaded, and 5 Star Motel.

Tragically Hip tribute band Roadside Attraction will perform classics from the beloved Canadian legends, and North Vancouver’s own Mom Bop brings its kid pop dance moves to the festivities.

Shipyards Live

Shipyards Live/Submitted

An artisan vendor market will have lots of handmade items and products for sale, and there will be face painting for the children. And if the young ones are feeling warm from having too much fun, they can cool off in the Shipyards waterpark.

It wouldn’t be a party without delicious eats and drinks, so make sure to save room for the numerous food trucks on-site as well as the Patio Beer Garden presented by Stanley Park Brewing.

Stanley Park Patio

Stanley Park Patio at Shipyards Live/shipyardslive.ca

The beer garden is open from 12 to 10 pm with happy hour pricing available from 12 to 3 pm. Now that’s a deal you’ll want to arrive early for.

Of course, you’ll want to stay late too as Shipyards Live is hosting a retro video dance party in the Pipe Shop from 5 to 10 pm. Hit the floor and dance all evening to classics you can’t believe you remember all the words to.

Shipyards Live

Shipyards Live/Submitted

Shipyards Live Canada Day

When: July 1, 2022
Time: 12 to 10 pm
Where: The Shipyards, 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver
Cost: Free

Instagram

