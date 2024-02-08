15 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this weekend: February 9 to 11

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

A seriously jam-packed weekend is ahead of us and we’re stoked to get it started!

From epic Super Bowl parties to colourful Lunar New Year celebrations and more, here are 15 fun things to do in Vancouver from February 9 to 11.

What: Monsters of the Abyss is an all-new interactive exhibit at the Vancouver Aquarium. Guests will get up close and personal with fearsome and famous aquatic predators as well as their prehistoric ancestors.

Discover the unique “monsters” that call the oceans, rivers, and lakes home in the fascinating live habitats, get hands-on with fossil exploration, and learn all about these special animals during the daily expert-led talks.

For a limited time, guests will receive one free child ticket with the purchase of a regular ticket. Vancouver Aquarium members are also invited to bring a friend for free. Both limited-time offers run from February 9 to 19.

When: February 9 to September 2, 2024

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Vancouver Aquarium in Stanley Park – 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Cost: Regular plan-ahead pricing for ages 13 to 64 is $39.95 to $53.95; child, student, and senior tickets, and memberships are available; purchase tickets online

What: Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden is hosting Year of the Dragon celebrations on February 11, with lion dances, cultural street cuisine, tea ceremonies, calligraphy, and more. Take a moment to share your heartfelt hopes beneath the glowing wishing tree, then enjoy a thrilling lineup of live performances.

When: February 11, 2024

Time: 12 to 5 pm

Where: Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden — 578 Carrall Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $5 early bird until February 1, then $6 to $8; purchase online

What: The Burrow is hosting a pop-up brunch and clothing swap, with one side of the restaurant dedicated to where people can bring lightly used items to donate in exchange for the opportunity to shop for free. You can also shop in exchange for a donation of any amount.

The other side of the restaurant will be set up for a simple brunch service which isn’t free but promises to be tasty. All leftover clothing will be donated to the WISH Drop-in Centre & Union Gospel.

When: February 9, 2024

Time: 10:30 am to 2 pm

Where: The Burrow — 2781 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

What: Calling all Swifties! A candlelight Taylor Swift tribute concert is coming to Vancouver in February, and it’s sure to make all your “Wildest Dreams” come true.

The highly anticipated shows will be put on by Fever, with the live, multi-sensory musical experience taking place on February 9.

With Taylor Swift’s biggest hits being performed by the Listeso String Quartet, you’re sure to hear your favourites at Kerrisdale Presbyterian Church.

When: February 9, 2024

Time: 6:30 pm and 8:30 pm

Where: Kerrisdale Presbyterian Church – 2733 West 41st Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: Varies; purchase online

What: The Sportsbar LIVE! at Rogers Arena is hosting an epic Super Bowl Sunday party where you can cheer on your team (or just watch the highly anticipated commercials) in the ultimate game-day setting.

Opening two hours before kickoff, the upscale 14,000 square-foot venue features over 100 4K HD-TV screens, a 90-foot “cracked ice” bar, and a screen towering over 16 feet. You’ll also find mouthwatering eats, including the Kansas City Pulled Pork Sandwiches, San Francisco House of Prime Rib Sandwiches, and Taylor Swift-inspired “Shake it off” Garlic Parmesan Knots with Marinara Sauce.

There are also fun contests and prizes to be won, including an overnight stay in Seattle to attend the Seattle Seahawks home opener, Canucks tickets, Tim McGraw concert tickets, a SKY Helicopters package, and more.

When: February 11, 2024

Time: Doors open at 1:30 pm; the game starts at 3:30 pm

Where: The Sportsbar LIVE! at Rogers Arena — 99 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Tickets start at $10 and vary based on ticket type; includes free parking and automatic entry for prizes and giveaways; purchase online

What: Lansdowne Centre is celebrating the Lunar New Year by bringing a giant LEGO dragon to life. The huge sculpture will be created by Robin Sather, the only LEGO Certified Professional in Western Canada. Building of the dragon sculpture will begin on February 3 and will be on display until February 25.

Year of the Dragon celebrants and LEGO enthusiasts are welcome to stop by on February 3 and 4 during mall hours to see Sather work on the colossal structure. There will also be a Lunar New Year event on February 10 with an artisan market, children’s crafts, photo ops with festive decorations, and more.

When: Various dates between February 3 to 25, 2024

Time: Various times

When: Centre Court, Lansdowne Centre (enter by Earls) — 5300 No. 3 Road, Richmond

Cost: Free

What: OVO is gearing up to host a huge warehouse sale in Vancouver, and fans of the Drake-founded brand can get up to a whopping 70% off all sorts of apparel.

October’s Very Own Vancouver Warehouse Sale kicks off on Wednesday, February 7, and lasts until Sunday, February 11. Customers can expect to score some killer deals on shoes, outerwear, and all the clothing and accessories in between, which will be restocked daily on each of the five days of the event.

When: Now until February 11, 2024

Time: 9 am to 9 pm (Wednesday to Saturday), 9 am to 6 pm (Sunday)

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre — 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

What: The 50th Vancouver Chinatown Spring Festival Celebration is happening on Sunday, February 11; the second day of the Year of the Dragon.

The popular event is expected to draw over 5,000 participants and 100,000 spectators to the neighbourhood, with family-friendly activities, live entertainment, and more than 70 cultural groups from various communities. Attendees will also see the largest assembly of traditional lion dance teams in Canada.

Dragon Boat BC will have a dragon boat on display and will be giving out red envelopes during the parade that feature a design by Musqueam elder Debra Sparrow. You can also learn more about how to join a team by visiting one of the recruiting tables.

When: February 11, 2024

Time: 11 am (parade start), 2 to 4 pm (fair), 6:30 pm (gala dinner start)

Where: Various locations throughout Chinatown

Cost: Free for parade and fair

What: The Vancouver Warriors continue the National Lacrosse League season at Rogers Arena in February with a home game against the Saskatchewan Rush on February 10.

When: February 10, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online