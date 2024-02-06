10 fun Family Day weekend events to check out in Metro Vancouver

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Family time is the best time, especially when it’s also a long weekend. Gather your fam together and make plans with our rundown of fun events around Metro Vancouver!

From FAN EXPO Vancouver to Space Explorers: The Infinite, here are 10 events to check out this Family Day weekend, aka February 17 to 19.

What: Thousands of visitors are expected to flock to the three-day celebration at the Vancouver Convention Centre, drawing in fans of sci-fi, horror, comic books, and everyone in between.

In addition to shopping, an artist alley, cosplay, community booths, family programming, how-to panels, and workshops, there will also be plenty of celebrities and artists that you can meet at the event.

When: February 17 to 19, 2024

Time: 10 am to 7 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 5 pm (Sunday and Monday)

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre, West Building, Halls B And C — 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online

What: Vancouver Civic Theatres (VCT) is hosting a Family Day open house on Saturday, February 17 in the Queen Elizabeth Theatre lobbies. Create some crafts, explore the new exhibition created by local artists Hoda Mir and Shannon Pawliw, and treat yourself to a complimentary hot cocoa at the the hot chocolate station.

When: February 17, 2024

Time: 10 am to1 pm

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free; register online

What: Admission to the Museum of Vancouver (MOV) is free for Family Day and visitors are invited to discover the local stories featured in its history galleries and feature exhibitions.

xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam)-born and raised Coast Salish artist Jody Sparrow is also hosting a drop-in paddle-making demo and discussion. Discover what inspires the acclaimed artist in MOV’s Community Gallery between 11 am and 4 pm.

When: February 19, 2024

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Museum of Vancouver — 1100 Chestnut Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Space Explorers: The Infinite at the Rocky Mountaineer Station is described as an opportunity to discover the wonders of space travel from right here on Earth.

Adventurers will learn about life aboard the ISS, interact with the real-life crew, and take in stunning views of our planet from far above. All were inspired by a series of never-before-seen 360° videos inspired by actual NASA missions aboard the ISS.

When: Now until February 19, 2024 (Tuesdays to Sundays)

Times: 10 am to 6 pm (Tuesday to Thursday), 10 am to 8 pm (Friday and Saturday), 10 am to 6 pm (Sunday)

Where: Rocky Mountaineer Station — 1755 Cottrell Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $25 to $35 for ages 8 years and up; purchase online

What: Got Craft Markets’s first annual Bits + Bobs is a unique sample and warehouse sale event at the Heritage Hall. Discover over 40 local small businesses each offering a variety of reduced-priced items, slight seconds, one-off samples, discontinued items, seasonal merchandise, and more.

Bargain hunters will want to shop for clothing, artwork and jewelry, ceramics, homewares, and more at this one-day-only event. Children 12 and under are free to attend.

When: February 17, 2024

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Heritage Hall – 3102 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $3 online in advance and at the door; children 12 and under are free; purchase online

What: Vancouver Art Gallery’s Family Day invites guests to be inspired by current exhibitions Emily Carr: A Room of Her Own; Denyse Thomasos: just beyond; Rooted Here: Woven from the Land; and Offsite: Pedro Reyes.

Attendees of all ages will enjoy a series of activities, including taking a self-guided painting session in the Annex Workshop, creating a watercolour postcard, and attending a live reading by poet-in-residence Jillian Christmas. Admission is free for youth 18 and under.

When: February 19, 2024

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Vancouver Art Gallery – 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free for youth 18 and under; also free for gallery members or included with general admission; purchase online

What: Burnaby Village Museum is celebrating Family Day with an all-ages South Asian cultural celebration. Join the interactive dance workshop led by Bollywood dancer Karima Essa, help create a community mural that features the artwork of South Asian artist Jag Nagra, and go for a ride on the historical carousel.

Due to construction on the village grounds, only the Carousel Pavillion building and the surrounding plaza will be open on Family Day.

When: February 19, 2024

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Burnaby Village Museum – 6501 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby

Admission: Free, though carousel rides are $2.52 plus tax

What: Michael Harrison is a ventriloquist, comedian, and host who has wowed crowds on Disney Cruise Lines for over 20 years. He brings his one-man show Ventastic to The ACT Theatre in Maple Ridge for a special Family Day matinee show.

When: February 19, 2024

Time: 3 pm

Where: The ACT – 111944 Haney Place, Maple Ridge

Cost: Various prices; purchase online

What: Carey Newman’s The Witness Blanket is a one-of-a-kind art piece made up of over 800 items from sites and Survivors of residential schools across the Lower Mainland, BC, and Canada.

The limited-time exhibition at West Vancouver Memorial Library also includes a lineup of free events including tech talks, concerts, an evening with the artist Carey Newman, and more. Find out more information online.

When: Now until March 10, 2024

Time: 10 am to 8 pm (Monday to Thursday), 10 am to 6 pm (Friday to Sunday)

Where: West Vancouver Memorial Library – 1950 Marine Drive, West

Vancouver

Cost: Free, though registration is required for events

What: Monsters of the Abyss is an all-new Vancouver Aquarium interactive exhibit. Guests will get up close with fearsome and famous aquatic predators as well as their prehistoric ancestors.

Discover the unique “monsters” that call the oceans, rivers, and lakes home in the fascinating live habitats, get hands-on with fossil exploration, and learn all about these special animals during the daily expert-led talks.

For a limited time, guests will receive one free child ticket with the purchase of a regular ticket. Vancouver Aquarium members are also invited to bring a friend for free. Both limited-time offers run from February 9 to 19.

When: February 9 to September 2, 2024

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Vancouver Aquarium in Stanley Park – 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Cost: Regular plan-ahead pricing for ages 13-64 is $39.95-$53.95. Child, Student, and Senior tickets, and memberships are available. Purchase tickets online