15 fun things to do in Vancouver this weekend: February 2 to 4

The first weekend of the month is always extra sweet!

Fill your time with our checklist of 15 fun events happening in Metro Vancouver from February 2 to 4. Winter Pride Festival, Black History Month at VIFF, and more!

What: Winter time is heating up around the city in February as the Vancouver Winter Pride Festival returns bigger and better than ever.

Attendees can look forward to exciting and interactive events that build community, all while celebrating the diversity within the region’s 2SLGBTQIA+ community. Events also feature free and low-cost admission to ensure everyone can enjoy the celebration.

When: February 2 to 24, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free and ticketed events; tickets and full details can be found here

What: UBC Botanical Garden is hosting its second Lunar New Year Market on February 3 and 4, with an artisan market, live entertainment, and much more to enjoy.

Visitors of the Lunar New Year Market will meet local makers, artists, crafters, and food trucks showcasing a variety of goods. Attendees can also sign up for a sweet dumpling workshop or a light stand-engraving workshop during the day.

And it wouldn’t be a Lunar New Year event without the energetic lion dances!

When: February 3 and 4, 2024

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: UBC Botanical Garden Reception Centre – 6804 SW Marine Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: $8.88 after tax and fees; purchase online

Love Your City What: The Business Improvement Associations (BIAs) of Vancouver have come together to help you show love to your city, as well as to the many fantastic small businesses that make this place so amazing. Visit your local neighbourhoods and businesses this month and you could win one of 15 Love Your City tote bags! You’ll also be entered for the grand prize of goodies from each participating neighbourhood, valued at approximately $4,000. For more information, check out @loveyourcitycontest. When: All February long

Where: Various neighbourhoods and small businesses around Vancouver

More Information: Online Black History Month at VIFF Centre What: VIFF Centre presents two new series of films that shine a spotlight on Black film, artists, and creators. A New Chapter includes screenings of Jamila Pomeroy’s made-in-Vancouver hit Union Street as well as curated selections of Boots Riley’s Sorry to Bother You and Suhaib Gasmelbari’s Talking About Trees. Celebrating Black Futures is presented in partnership with the Vancouver Art Gallery on Thursdays throughout the month and also features a free screening of the documentary Mighty Jerome in tribute to the late Charles Officer. When: Various dates from February 2 to 29, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: VIFF Centre – 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online

What: A fully inclusive 18+ event, Taboo Everything To Do With Sex Show is an upscale adult playground dedicated to enhancing lifestyles, romance, personal betterment, and all things taboo. Experience live entertainment, unique shopping, fashion shows, seminars, and the inaugural iWell Expo.

When: February 2 to 4, 2024

Time: 5 pm to midnight (Friday), 1 pm to midnight (Saturday), noon to 5 pm (Sunday)

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre East Building – 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $30; purchase online

What: West Vancouver art instructors get the spotlight at The Ferry Building Gallery this winter. Staying Curious celebrates the instructors by showcasing their unique approaches to art and their unique sources of creativity.

Guests will see works in a variety of mediums, including painting, quilting, and sculpture.

When: Wednesday to Sunday until February 4, 2024

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Ferry Building Gallery – 1414 Argyle Avenue, West Vancouver

Cost: By donation

What: The Improv Centre on Granville Island kicks off its Valentine’s celebration with Single, Not Single. Whether you’re flying solo, in a dynamic duo, throupled, or none of the above, you’ll enjoy the comedians’ exploration of the ups and downs of relationships and singlehood.

When: Every Friday and Saturday from February 2 to 24, 2024

Time: 9:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre — 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online