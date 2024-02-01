15 fun things to do in Vancouver this weekend: February 2 to 4
The first weekend of the month is always extra sweet!
Fill your time with our checklist of 15 fun events happening in Metro Vancouver from February 2 to 4. Winter Pride Festival, Black History Month at VIFF, and more!
Vancouver Winter Pride Festival 2024
What: Winter time is heating up around the city in February as the Vancouver Winter Pride Festival returns bigger and better than ever.
Attendees can look forward to exciting and interactive events that build community, all while celebrating the diversity within the region’s 2SLGBTQIA+ community. Events also feature free and low-cost admission to ensure everyone can enjoy the celebration.
When: February 2 to 24, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Various locations
Cost: Free and ticketed events; tickets and full details can be found here
Lunar New Year Market at UBC Botanical Garden
What: UBC Botanical Garden is hosting its second Lunar New Year Market on February 3 and 4, with an artisan market, live entertainment, and much more to enjoy.
Visitors of the Lunar New Year Market will meet local makers, artists, crafters, and food trucks showcasing a variety of goods. Attendees can also sign up for a sweet dumpling workshop or a light stand-engraving workshop during the day.
And it wouldn’t be a Lunar New Year event without the energetic lion dances!
When: February 3 and 4, 2024
Time: 10 am to 4 pm
Where: UBC Botanical Garden Reception Centre – 6804 SW Marine Drive, Vancouver
Tickets: $8.88 after tax and fees; purchase online
Love Your City
What: The Business Improvement Associations (BIAs) of Vancouver have come together to help you show love to your city, as well as to the many fantastic small businesses that make this place so amazing.
Visit your local neighbourhoods and businesses this month and you could win one of 15 Love Your City tote bags! You’ll also be entered for the grand prize of goodies from each participating neighbourhood, valued at approximately $4,000. For more information, check out @loveyourcitycontest.
When: All February long
Where: Various neighbourhoods and small businesses around Vancouver
More Information: Online
Black History Month at VIFF Centre
What: VIFF Centre presents two new series of films that shine a spotlight on Black film, artists, and creators.
A New Chapter includes screenings of Jamila Pomeroy’s made-in-Vancouver hit Union Street as well as curated selections of Boots Riley’s Sorry to Bother You and Suhaib Gasmelbari’s Talking About Trees.
Celebrating Black Futures is presented in partnership with the Vancouver Art Gallery on Thursdays throughout the month and also features a free screening of the documentary Mighty Jerome in tribute to the late Charles Officer.
When: Various dates from February 2 to 29, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: VIFF Centre – 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices; purchase online
Taboo Everything To Do With Sex Show
What: A fully inclusive 18+ event, Taboo Everything To Do With Sex Show is an upscale adult playground dedicated to enhancing lifestyles, romance, personal betterment, and all things taboo. Experience live entertainment, unique shopping, fashion shows, seminars, and the inaugural iWell Expo.
When: February 2 to 4, 2024
Time: 5 pm to midnight (Friday), 1 pm to midnight (Saturday), noon to 5 pm (Sunday)
Where: Vancouver Convention Centre East Building – 999 Canada Place, Vancouver
Tickets: Starting at $30; purchase online
Staying Curious at Ferry Building Gallery
What: West Vancouver art instructors get the spotlight at The Ferry Building Gallery this winter. Staying Curious celebrates the instructors by showcasing their unique approaches to art and their unique sources of creativity.
Guests will see works in a variety of mediums, including painting, quilting, and sculpture.
When: Wednesday to Sunday until February 4, 2024
Time: 11 am to 5 pm
Where: Ferry Building Gallery – 1414 Argyle Avenue, West Vancouver
Cost: By donation
Single, Not Single at The Improv Centre
What: The Improv Centre on Granville Island kicks off its Valentine’s celebration with Single, Not Single. Whether you’re flying solo, in a dynamic duo, throupled, or none of the above, you’ll enjoy the comedians’ exploration of the ups and downs of relationships and singlehood.
When: Every Friday and Saturday from February 2 to 24, 2024
Time: 9:30 pm
Where: The Improv Centre — 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices; purchase online
Lunar New Year: Year of the Wood Dragon
What: Vancouver Public Library Central Branch is hosting a Lunar New Year celebration on Wednesday, January 18. Guests will experience a traditional tea ceremony by Lillian Li and live music by Guzen player Sonia Liu.
The event will also include a visit from Master Tek Siaw from Hsin-I Tai Chi Institute and a performance by the Vancouver Cantonese Opera.
When: February 3, 2024
Time: Noon to 4 pm
Where: Vancouver Public Library Central Branch — Alice MacKay and Alma VanDusen Rooms, Lower Level — 350 West Georgia Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free; register online
PuSh International Performing Arts Festival 2024
What: PuSh International Performing Arts Festival is back for its 20th groundbreaking year in Vancouver this winter, and it promises a lineup of works for every type of live arts enthusiast.
The Lower Mainland’s signature mid-winter cultural event is described as a “manifesto for live art,” with works featuring personal accounts of resistance and acts of vulnerability. Guests will also explore themes such as migration, displacement, labour, injustice, and artificial intelligence during the performances.
When: Now until February 4, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Various venues
Tickets and Passes: $16.75 to $39 plus free events and top-tier ticket options available for Pli at the Playhouse; purchase online
Love Lights at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park
What: Valentine’s Day-themed lights will transform the Capilano Suspension Bridge Park into a pink paradise from February 2 to 25, and romantics of all ages are welcome.
Bring your favourite people to enjoy the glow of the suspension bridge, Treetops Adventure, and the Cliffwalk’s Arc de Lumina, plus special activities for the season of love.
When: February 2 to 25, 2024
Time: 10 am to 8 pm (until 9 pm from February 14 to 18)
Where: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park – 3735 Capilano Road, North Vancouver
Tickets: Available online
Family Day at PdA
What: Place des Arts invites guests of all ages to immerse themselves in art. Tour the not-for-profit arts education centre, then take part in the drop-in style activities inspired by the content and/or mediums in the current exhibitions.
When: February 4, 2024
Time: 1 to 3 pm
Where: Place des Arts – 1120 Brunette Avenue, Coquitlam
Cost: Free; register online
The Wellness Show
What: The 31st annual Wellness Show explores new approaches to nutrition, fitness, and physical and emotional well-being. Discover over 150 exhibitors and more than 50 speakers while learning about different health and lifestyle resources. You can also stop by the Cooking Stage, Living Well Stage, and the Women & Wellness Stage throughout the weekend for live presentations and talks.
When: February 3 and 4, 2024
Time: 10 am to 6 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 5 pm (Sunday)
Where: Vancouver Convention Centre, West Building – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver
Tickets: $12, youth and children 15 and under free; purchase online
Flavours Unveiled: Dine Out Vancouver
What: This one-of-a-kind experience will have you join a 30-person group touring some of the Convention Centre’s spaces, where you’ll sample different menus meant to showcase different Vancouver neighbourhoods.
Enjoy a Granville Island seafood bar, sweets from Kitsilano, or meats, cheeses, and dips from Gastown, all prepared by a world-class culinary team using fresh and local ingredients.
When: February 3 and 4, 2024
Time: 6 to 8 pm
Where: Vancouver Convention Centre — 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver
Cost: $100, reserve online
Songs of Freedom
What: Songs of Freedom is a celebration of Black music and culture at Christ Church Cathedral. The 12th annual concert in honour of Black History Month features special guests Jim Byrnes, The Sojourners, Jillian Christmas, and hosts Marcus Mosely and the Marcus Mosely Ensemble.
When: February 3, 2024
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: Christ Church Cathedral – 690 Burrard Street, Vancouver
Cost: $45 plus GST and fees; purchase online
LunarFest 2024 – Year of the Dragon
What: LunarFest brings cultures and traditions together in a variety of events in February. Celebrate the Year of the Dragon with performances, artist talks, film screenings, and activities around Vancouver.
Make sure to also visit The Lantern City returning to Jack Poole Plaza, šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énk Square, Pendulum Gallery, and Granville Island’s Ocean Artworks Pavilion.
When: Various dates in February 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Various locations
Admission: Free