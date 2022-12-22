15 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this long weekend: December 23 to 26

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Merry Christmas weekend, everyone!

Keep the spirits bright by checking out these 15 fun things to do in and around Vancouver from December 23 to 26. Vancouver Christmas Market, Bright Nights at Stanley Park, and more.

What: Vancouver Christmas Market is transforming Jack Poole Plaza into a huge German-style holiday event.

A popular holiday tradition for locals and visitors alike, the Vancouver Christmas Market features more than 90 huts of authentic German sweets, treats, and treasures to discover. Plus, there are many festive activities and live entertainment to enjoy

And to delight children of all ages, everyone is invited to ride the HolidayLife Carousel presented by Interac® absolutely free of charge. There is an option to make a donation using Interac® Debit contactless payments to Make-A-Wish® Canada — so make sure to keep the giving spirit alive. Interac will match 100% of donations up to $50,000 to drive further impact.

When: Now until December 24, 2022

Time: 11:30 am to 9:30 pm (until December 23), 11:30 am to 6 pm (December 24)

Where: Jack Poole Plaza – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Cost: Adult tickets starting at $17.99, senior tickets (ages 65+) starting at $14.99, and youth tickets (ages 7 to 17) starting at $9.99. Children ages 0-6 are free. Purchase online

What: The Improv centre presents Happy (Hectic) Holidays, a festive family-friendly show celebrating the magic and mayhem of having loved ones over for the holidays.

The new show will explore what really makes the season special, and the audience’s suggestions will play a big part in making the live comedy a hilarious hit.

When: Thursday to Saturday until December 23, plus a matinee on December 24, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre — 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $25.50 to $32.50, purchase online

What: Cougar Creek’s House of Horrors has returned with its latest Creepy Xmas creations. The live horror experience is inviting brave guests to its two terrifying Christmas haunts: The Kaverns of Krampus and Hotel Frozen Terror.

One ticket allows visitors to experience both haunts, live actors and holiday sounds helping create the tongue-in-cheek festive spirit. There will also be warm drinks served as well as special treats such as the warm and tasty 7 Deadly Sin-namon Buns.

When: Now until December 23, 2022

Time: Various timeslots from 6 to 8:30 pm

Where: 12530 72nd Avenue, Surrey

Tickets: Starting from $29.99 plus fees, purchase online

What: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park is welcoming guests to its annual Canyon Lights for the holiday season.

The natural wonderland will be transformed into a magical holiday experience, with thousands of sparkling lights illuminating the iconic suspension bridge and other areas of the park.

When: Now until January 22, 2023 (closed on December 25)

Time: 11 am to 9 pm daily

Where: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park – 3735 Capilano Road, North Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, with annual passes (included with admission) available for BC residents. Purchase online

What: The first annual Canadian Christmas Festival, hosted by The Vancouver Fish Company, happens every Friday to Sunday until December 24. From 12 to 8 pm, attendees of the free event will discover local artisan vendors, enjoy tasty seasonal treats, and more on the boardwalk in front of the popular restaurant.

When: Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday until December 24, 2022

Time: 12 to 8 pm

Where: The Vancouver Fish Company – 1517 Anderson Street, Granville Island, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Me Love BINGO! is an immersive show that is described as a “reality-blurring experience of community and camp.” Go on an unexpected journey filled with guest performances and nuanced storytelling with drag-clad host, Kyle Loven, and his pals Leslie Dos Remedios, Jenna Klein, and Joey Lespérance.

When: Tuesdays to Sundays until January 1, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Newmont Stage at the BMO Theatre Centre – 162 West 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: Starting at $25 purchase online

What: Hollywood Theatre is presenting SETHFEST, a Seth Rogen film celebration, from Monday, December 26 to Thursday, December 29.

It’s a great opportunity to see some of Vancouver-born Rogen’s hit films and cult classics. Screenings are 19+ and tickets are only $4.20.

When: December 26 to 29, 2022

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm (plus 10 pm on Boxing Day)

Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 W Broadway Vancouver

Tickets: $4.20 plus fees, purchase online

What: For the second year in a row, the Little Mountain Holiday Pop-Up Shop is calling The Polygon Gallery its home for the holiday season. Discover a carefully curated lineup of handcrafted and one-of-a-kind products from local vendors, with a special focus on creations by women and BIPOC.

Plus every weekend includes a festive Meet the Makers social that everyone is welcome to, with demos, a photo booth, and a lively, festive atmosphere.

When: Now until December 24, 2022

Time: 10 am to 5 pm (Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday), 10 am to 8 pm (Thursday)

Where: The Polygon Gallery – 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Showcase Restaurant and Bar is hosting two festive feasts on Christmas Day at the Vancouver Marriott Pinnacle Downtown. After you’ve finished opening the presents, treat yourself to a Christmas Day Brunch Buffet with roasted Montreal spiced cured beef striploin, sushi bar and chilled crab, and more.

Then in the evening, give yourself and your loved ones the gift of delicious food with a three-course plated dinner. Options include the grilled lamb chop, slow-roasted citrus brined turkey with sour cream and soffritto cornbread, chocolate hazelnut yulelog, and more.

When: December 25, 2022

Time: Brunch is from 11 am to 2:30 pm, dinner is from 4:30 pm

Where: Showcase Restaurant and Bar – 1122 W Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: $95 per person for brunch, $75 per person for dinner. For holiday reservations, email [email protected]

What: Experience the magic of Christmas this December with FlyOver Canada’s Soar With Santa. Fly across Canada and up to the North Pole in this festive flight happening until January 3, 2023.

There are even special Breakfast with Santa events planned as well as seasonal treats being served in The Flying Whale Waterfront Cafe

When: December 8, 2022, to January 3, 2023 (Closed on December 25)

Time: Various times

Where: 999 Canada Place, Canada, Vancouver

Tickets: Available on-site or online. Booking online beforehand is advised.

What: Paradox Hotel is launching a festive buffet series this month called Santa’s Brunch, with Executive Chef Manpreet Sethi curating a selection of over 20 premium mouth-watering dishes for the all-ages, family-friendly seatings.

The menu includes artisan bacon & chicken apple sausages, wild mushroom ravioli, buttermilk whipped potatoes, and more. Chef-attended stations will serve up freshly sourced seafood and turkey.

When: December 24, 2022

Time: Seatings at 10 am and 1 pm. All ages are welcome, and families are encouraged.

Where: Paradox Hotel Vancouver – 1161 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Price: Adult $99.00 + tax & gratuity | Child (3-12 years) $55.00 + tax & gratuity | Infant (2 & under) Complimentary. Purchase online

What: VIFF’s Best of 2022 is your opportunity to catch up on some of the most acclaimed and popular films released in the past 12 months. The film series includes the hit Everything Everywhere All at Once, Cannes-winning Triangle of Sadness, South Korean noir romance Decision to Leave, the powerful RRR, and more.

When: December 26, 2022, to January 5, 2023

Time: Various times. See the full schedule online.

Where: VIFF Centre – 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $10 for students and accessible pricing, $13 for seniors, and $15 for adults. 3-pack of tickets available for $27-$30. Purchase online

What: There is plenty of family fun and holiday cheer in Stanley Park throughout December. Visitors will be treated to stunning light displays, including returning favourites like the giant red reindeer, a vintage fire truck, and the tunnel of lights in the plaza.

Admission to Bright Nights this year is by donation, with all proceeds benefiting the Burn Fund.

When: Now until January 1, 2023 (closed on December 25)

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Where: Pipeline Road in Stanley Park, via the West Georgia Street park entrance

Admission: By donation

What: Park and Tilford Garden is once again hosting the Holiday Hi-Lights Festival. The Festival includes the grand lighting of 50,000 LED lights and beautiful light sculptures including a 20ft tall reindeer by the Mayor. Admission is free and hot chocolates, goodie bags, and treats will also be offered. Weekend entertainment includes fire engine rides on Saturdays and Christmas carolers.

You can also enter Park & Tilford’s 12 days of giveaways through Instagram or enter at the garden for a chance to win amazing Lego sets.

When: The garden will remain open throughout December.

Time: Until 10 pm

Where: Park & Tilford Gardens – 333 Brooksbank Avenue, North Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Batch on Plaza, a pop-up bar concept housed in a shipping container, is hosting holiday celebrations throughout December. With live music and seasonal eats and drinks, it’s sure to make your spirits bright throughout the season.

When: Open Wednesdays to Sundays until December 23, 2022

Time: 2 to 10 pm (Wednesdays and Thursdays), 2 pm to late (Fridays), 12 pm to late (Saturdays), 12 to 9 pm (Sundays)

Where: 750 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Admission: Free