12 things to do in Vancouver this weekend: August 27 to 29

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

It’s hard to believe but the last weekend of August is here. Don’t waste a minute of it!

Check out these 12 events happening from August 27 to 29. Circles Festival, Vancouver Whitecaps, and more.

See also:

What: Circles, presented by Decolonial Clothing x ALIVE, is happening on August 28 from 1 to 10 pm. The family-friendly event will feature performances by top hip-hop artists, musicians and dancers, a youth workshop and showcase, speakers and artists, a pop-up market, food vendors, and more.

When: August 28, 2021

Time: 1 to 10 pm

Where: Andy Livingstone Park – 89 Expo Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Free, register online

What: Crave the Heights is back and it’s bringing a celebration of tantalizing local grub back to Burnaby. The neighbourhood dining showcase runs in a similar fashion to Dine Out Vancouver and features several restaurants on the Heights. Eateries involved in Crave the Heights will offer exclusive set menus, deals on appetizers, and happy hour specials too.

When: Now until August 29, 2021

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across the Heights

Cost: Various, see the list of participating restaurants Online

What: Monsoon Festival of Performing Arts presented by South Asian Arts Society goes digital all August long, with online music and dance performances, panel discussions, a visual art marketplace, dance classes, and development workshops. People are also encouraged to visit murals being created in Vancouver’s Punjabi Market.

When: Now until August 31, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Online at monsoonartsfest.ca. Murals are being created in Punjabi Market.

Cost: Free or By Donation. Register online

What: Gastown’s Portside Pub is the stage for Chill Pill Comedy, two shows on August 29 produced and hosted by comedian Talie Perry. Chill Pill’s early evening show begins at 7 pm and the late show starts at 9:30 pm. Each boasts a stacked lineup of comics who have been featured on CBC, SiriusXM, Netflix, Comedy Central, and more. JUNO Award winners will even be stopping by.

When: August 29, 2021

Where: The Portside Pub – 7 Alexander Street, Vancouver

Time: 7 pm (early show), 9:30 pm (late show)

Tickets: Online

What: Shop the Block, presented by Grosvenor, brings together local vendors, food trucks, and immersive art installations to enjoy at 2150 Alpha Avenue in Burnaby. Treat yourself to some of Vancouver’s top food trucks, then shop for one-of-a-kind items from local artisans curated by BC Shop Local. Enjoy art installations by three Vancouver Mural Festival artists — iheartblob, Yuan Zhang, and Ngô Kỳ Duyên, aka Jo and check out a pop-up art gallery hosted by West Vancouver’s Benjamin Lumb and an immersive art experience room by Siloh and muralist Drew Young.

When: August 27 and 28, 2021

Time: Fridays from 4 to 10 pm and Saturdays from 11 am to 5 pm

Where: 2150 Alpha Avenue, Burnaby

Cost: Free

What: The PNE is the perfect place for foodies! From mini donuts to lemonade to homestyle fried chicken, there are 30 food and drink vendors coming to the Fair this year. Just make sure to pace yourself as there is lots of delicious treats to try.

When: Now until September 6, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: 2901 E Hastings St., Vancouver

Cost: Various prices for food vendors. PNE Fair Fundamentals Ticket: $15 for adults, $12 for children and seniors. Those age five and under can enter for free, although they must reserve those free tickets in advance. Purchase online.

What: South Granville Business Improvement Association is partnering with craft collectives to present a craft pop-up series and summer street fair experience. Market is free to attend and open to the public, and visitors can browse curated collections of handcrafted pottery, illustrations, clothing, jewelry and more. August 28 features Portobello West, described as Vancouver’s premiere shop local market that introduces the city’s style-conscious shoppers to the creative pool of artists and designers.

When: August 28, 2021

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Granville Street at West 10th and West 11th Ave

Cost: Free

What: Vancouver Whitecaps take on Real Salt Lake at BC Place on August 29. Before the game, take part in The Warmup pre-game street party presented by Phillips Brewing. The 19+ event takes place outside the stadium prior to kickoff, from 2 to 7 pm. Live DJs and food trucks will be on hand, with $5 beers for sale. Entry is free, but capacity is limited for the Warmup, which is now located at Robson and Beatty, across the street from Terry Fox Plaza.

When: August 29, 2021

Time: 7 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Blvd, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: We’ve got a craving for Vietnamese food! Steaming hot bowls of pho, crunchy spring rolls and soft salad rolls, and scrumptious banh mi and bao. We’re working up an appetite just typing this, so good thing that Vancouver has many wonderful Vietnamese restaurants to visit. Here are some must-visit Vietnamese restaurants on the Dished Restaurant Guide.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver

Cost: Various, see the list of mini desserts Online

What: Fairmont Hotel Vancouver has partnered with Koncept Event Design to create a unique floral edition of its Hashtag Holidays installation. The activation includes 14 unique photo booths that visitors can dive into and have photos taken at. The greenery was provided by Vancouver-based retailer Flowerz, who will have fresh flowers available for purchase at a pop-up flower shop inside the hotel. And in between taking photos, a variety of beverages will also be available through a pop-up bar.

When: Open daily until the end of September 2021

Time: 1 to 8 pm

Where: Fairmont Hotel Vancouver – 900 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: Entry to the activation will cost $40 for those above the age of 13, $25 between two and 12 years old, and $120 for a family package (two adults and two children). Visitors can purchase tickets online, available in one-hour time slots.

What: Grey Goose Mini Golf offers ticketholders nine holes of golf and a personalized 1oz vodka soda cocktail at their pop-up beside Waterfront Station. All equipment will be sanitized between rounds and local COVID-19 guidelines will be enforced.

When: August 28 to September 6, 2021

Time: Various times from 11:30 am to 8:30 pm

Where: Waterfront Station – East Lot 531 – 555 W Cordova Street, Vancouver

Cost: $21, book tickets online

What: Trev Deeley Motorcycles hosts a vintage motorcycle show and shine. Select rare motorcycles from the collection will be displayed as well as Trev Deeley’s latest exhibit Riders Choice.

When: August 28, 2021

Time: 11 am to 2 pm

Where: Trev Deeley Motorcycles – 1875 Boundary Rd Vancouver

Cost: Free to view. Vintage Motorcycle owners register for $10, which includes a free lunch, a poster, and a chance to be voted the public’s choice for favourite motorcycle