All 30 food and drink vendors to try at the PNE Fair this year

The PNE is officially opening its in-person Fair in Vancouver this weekend. This only means one thing for us foodies…time to eat!

Starting August 21, ticketholders can head on down to the grounds and indulge in grub from dozens of our favourite local vendors.

From mini donuts to lemonade to homestyle fried chicken — here are the 30 food and drink vendors coming to the PNE Fair this year.

BeaverTails Buen Gusto Tacos & Totchos Cheeky Italian Pizza Cheese Please Cin City Mini Donuts Coaster Dogs Foot Long Hot Dogs Freakk Fries Fry Guys FunDunkers Gator BBQ Gone Fishin’ Henry’s Chicken Hunky Bills Jimmy’s Lunch Lemon Heaven Los Tacos Hermanos Next Gen Corn Dogs & Foot Long Hot Dogs Reel Mac & Cheese Pizza Pizza Saltspring Noodle Bar Scoops Ice Cream Shrimp Boat Slush Zone Steve O’s Homestyle Fried Chicken Summerland Soft Serve Treat Thyself Candy Apples & Floss Triple O’s Twisted Potato Unroutine Poutine

PNE Fair 2021

When: August 21 to September 6, 2021

Where: The PNE – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online