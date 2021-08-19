FoodCheap EatsFood TrucksFood NewsSpecials & Deals

All 30 food and drink vendors to try at the PNE Fair this year

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
Aug 19 2021, 2:06 pm
@cincityvancity/Instagram

The PNE is officially opening its in-person Fair in Vancouver this weekend. This only means one thing for us foodies…time to eat!

Starting August 21, ticketholders can head on down to the grounds and indulge in grub from dozens of our favourite local vendors.

From mini donuts to lemonade to homestyle fried chicken — here are the 30 food and drink vendors coming to the PNE Fair this year.

  1. BeaverTails
  2. Buen Gusto Tacos & Totchos
  3. Cheeky Italian Pizza
  4. Cheese Please
  5. Cin City Mini Donuts
  6. Coaster Dogs
  7. Foot Long Hot Dogs
  8. Freakk Fries
  9. Fry Guys
  10. FunDunkers
  11. Gator BBQ
  12. Gone Fishin’
  13. Henry’s Chicken
  14. Hunky Bills
  15. Jimmy’s Lunch
  16. Lemon Heaven
  17. Los Tacos Hermanos
  18. Next Gen Corn Dogs & Foot Long Hot Dogs
  19. Reel Mac & Cheese
  20. Pizza Pizza
  21. Saltspring Noodle Bar
  22. Scoops Ice Cream
  23. Shrimp Boat
  24. Slush Zone
  25. Steve O’s Homestyle Fried Chicken
  26. Summerland Soft Serve
  27. Treat Thyself Candy Apples & Floss
  28. Triple O’s
  29. Twisted Potato
  30. Unroutine Poutine

PNE Fair 2021

When: August 21 to September 6, 2021
Where: The PNE – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Available online

