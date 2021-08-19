All 30 food and drink vendors to try at the PNE Fair this year
Aug 19 2021, 2:06 pm
The PNE is officially opening its in-person Fair in Vancouver this weekend. This only means one thing for us foodies…time to eat!
Starting August 21, ticketholders can head on down to the grounds and indulge in grub from dozens of our favourite local vendors.
From mini donuts to lemonade to homestyle fried chicken — here are the 30 food and drink vendors coming to the PNE Fair this year.
- BeaverTails
- Buen Gusto Tacos & Totchos
- Cheeky Italian Pizza
- Cheese Please
- Cin City Mini Donuts
- Coaster Dogs
- Foot Long Hot Dogs
- Freakk Fries
- Fry Guys
- FunDunkers
- Gator BBQ
- Gone Fishin’
- Henry’s Chicken
- Hunky Bills
- Jimmy’s Lunch
- Lemon Heaven
- Los Tacos Hermanos
- Next Gen Corn Dogs & Foot Long Hot Dogs
- Reel Mac & Cheese
- Pizza Pizza
- Saltspring Noodle Bar
- Scoops Ice Cream
- Shrimp Boat
- Slush Zone
- Steve O’s Homestyle Fried Chicken
- Summerland Soft Serve
- Treat Thyself Candy Apples & Floss
- Triple O’s
- Twisted Potato
- Unroutine Poutine
PNE Fair 2021
When: August 21 to September 6, 2021
Where: The PNE – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Available online