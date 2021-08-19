Crave the Heights returns to Burnaby from August 20 to 29
Aug 19 2021, 10:18 am
Crave the Heights is back and it’s bringing a celebration of tantalizing local grub back to Burnaby for another year from August 20 to 29, 2021.
The neighbourhood dining showcase runs in a similar fashion to Dine Out Vancouver and features several restaurants on the Heights.
Eateries involved in Crave the Heights will offer exclusive set menus, deals on appetizers, and happy hour specials too.
Here are the 12 participating restaurants for this year.
- Butchers Block BBQ (4091 Hastings)
- Caffe Divano (4568 Hastings)
- Chad Thai (4010 Hastings)
- Don Oso’s Restaurant (4421 Hastings)
- FiorDiLatte Cafe (4233 Hastings)
- Glenburn Soda Fountain (4090 Hastings)
- Global Pet Foods (4293 Hastings)
- Green and Oak Malaysian Restaurant (3760 Hastings)
- Peaked Pies (4114 Hastings)
- Ramen Gaoh (4518 Hastings)
- Sopra Sotto Pizzeria (4022 Hastings)
- The Gray Olive Cafeteria (4190 Hastings)
Be sure to mark your calendar and plan out how you’ll chow down. There’s a lot of eating to do during Crave the Heights.
Crave the Heights 2021
Where: Various restaurants across the Heights
When: August 20 to 29, 2021