All-ages festival celebrating Indigenous voices is happening this weekend

A free festival amplifying Indigenous voices is coming to Andy Livingstone Park this weekend.

Circles, presented by Decolonial Clothing x ALIVE, is happening on August 28 from 1 to 10 pm. The family-friendly event will feature performances by top hip-hop artists, musicians and dancers, a youth workshop and showcase, speakers and artists, a pop-up market, food vendors, and more.

“Circles is in reflection of community, uplifting and empowering BIPOC youth,” said Dakota Bear, Nehiyaw hip hop artist, activist and entrepreneur, in a release. “Often, Indigenous People don’t have safe spaces for our creative expression. We are building those safe spaces. We are grassroots and doing the groundwork needed to bring healing to our community.”

Bear is part of the extensive live entertainment at Circles, including fellow headliners Drezus, Rudegang, and Prado. The creative demonstration also features a Culture / Art / Youth Workshop + Showcase to further highlight the event’s powerful message.

“Music is a vehicle to drive our messages and amplify our voices,” said Bear. “Music is a universal language that brings people together. We will continue to build off the strength of our ancestors and bring our truths to light and use our platforms to fight for justice.”

Festival-goers can also shop at Circle’s Decolonial Pop-Up, including Indigenous-owned businesses like Decolonial Clothing, Rbirth, Native By Nature, Bannock Busters, Anti Racism Coalition, NWIC, Big Heart Bannock, 2 Indian Boys Candy Co., and more.

The wheelchair-accessible event at Andy Livingstone Park is also a fundraiser for the village of Tl’kemcheen (Lytton), which was nearly completely burned down due to wildfires at the end of June.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Nlaka’pamux (Lytton) Youth Programs. According to the fundraiser page, funds raised will be allocated for youth programming, workshops and mental health support, and the rebuilding of structures so community members can have a home to return to.

When: August 28, 2021

Time: 1 to 10 pm

Where: Andy Livingstone Park – 89 Expo Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Free, register online