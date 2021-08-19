Dished Restaurant Guide: Must-visit Vietnamese restaurants
The Dished Restaurant Guide is the one-stop-shop to find awesome restaurants, breweries, food trucks, bakeries, and more in and around Vancouver. If you’re interested in becoming a part of the Dished Restaurant Guide community, head here to join.
We’ve got a craving for Vietnamese food!
Steaming hot bowls of pho, crunchy spring rolls and soft salad rolls, and scrumptious banh mi and bao. We’re working up an appetite just typing this, so good thing that Vancouver has many wonderful Vietnamese restaurants to visit.
The Dished Restaurant Guide has all the details about must-try dining, drinks, and more that the city has to offer.
Here are some must-visit Vietnamese restaurants on the Dished Restaurant Guide.
- See also:
Anh and Chi
View this post on Instagram
A celebrated restaurant in Vancouver, family-owned Anh and Chi reimagines authentic Vietnamese cuisine to create vibrant dishes and exciting cocktails. Treat yourself to Bún Riêu Cua – Grandma’s Crab Tomato Noodle Soup, Bánh Khot – Crispy Prawn Cakes, and more on their extensive menu.
Address: 3388 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-878-8883
Henry’s Hip Eats
View this post on Instagram
Henry’s Hip Eats is a popular Vietnamese Fusion Food Truck Trailer that stops in various locations during the week. Make sure to track them down to try their signature Vietnamese Fried boneless lemongrass chicken, all-day brunch box, veggie spring rolls, and whatever else you’re in the mood for.
Address: Various locations throughout the week updated online
Phone: 778-898-3565
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Cold Tea Restaurant
View this post on Instagram
Who: Cold Tea is a modern Chinese-Vietnamese restaurant that serves all-day dim sum, Chinese BBQ, and Vietnamese family-style food in Downtown Vancouver. The food menu at Cold Tea focuses on easy-to-share handhelds like baos, banh miss, wraps, and rolls, along with traditional shareables such as Spicy Chicken XO Wontons, Gai Lan, and potstickers, to name a few.
Address: 1193 Granville Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-423-2653