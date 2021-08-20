Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

PNE Fair Fundamentals opens this weekend and there is so much to see and do!

Though this year features a smaller, in-person Fair, the 111th PNE is still packed with events and activities from August 21 to September 6. There are thrilling Playland rides. Exciting live shows and interesting exhibits. And who could forget the mini donuts?

To help you get ready for your fun day out, here are five can’t-miss highlights of PNE Fair Fundamentals 2021.

If you’ve been craving some live music, this year’s fair brings a vibrant mix of genres and sounds. Head to the Revel District to enjoy performances from top local BC artists each day of the Fair. There is something for all guests to enjoy, including R&B Allstars, Bobby Bruce’s Nearly Neil and the Solitary Band, March Hare Band Beach Party, and more. And the Revel District also includes multiple bar locations to check out.

The PNE is the perfect place for foodies! From mini donuts to lemonade to homestyle fried chicken, there are 30 food and drink vendors coming to the Fair this year. Just make sure to pace yourself as there is lots of delicious treats to try.

Be wowed by Superdogs and Lumberjacks

It wouldn’t be the PNE without the Superdogs and the West Coast Lumberjack Show! Save room in your Fair schedule to see The President’s Choice SuperDogs and their brand new show, Happy Together, at the PNE Amphitheatre. Then head over to the Agrodome Plaza to enjoy fastchopping, cross-cut sawing, Log Rolling, Flying Axe Throwing action with the talented lumberjacks.

Win a house! Win a car! Visit the PNE Prize Home Display Suite in the Livestock Barns to learn about this year’s grand prize package, valued at $1.8 million. It includes a stunning 3,600-square-foot West Coast modern home built by Langley’s Distrikt Homes that will be located at Pacific at McNally Creek in South Surrey, just moments away from White Rock’s popular beaches.

All tickets purchased will be entered into the grand prize draw. Additional prizes included in the 2021 PNE Prize Home Draw are five vehicles from Chevrolet, a Harley-Davidson Motorcycle, a $10,000 Yaletown Interiors gift certificate, and $100,000 in cash prizes. Tickets can also be purchased online.

Adventures in Happyland

Playland and BCAA are taking visitors on a magical journey this summer. Go down the rabbit hole into a storybook world and meet enchanted creatures, discover a neon forest, attend a tea time, take selfies in the unique world, and escape the labyrinth. The Adventures in Happyland exhibit is included with Playland passes and is available for this summer only.

Masks are recommended when visiting PNE Fair Fundamentals, especially inside the Livestock Barns, though they are not required. The PNE has also set up numerous hand sanitizer stations throughout the Fairgrounds.

Visitors are asked to not visit if they are experiencing any flu-like symptoms, have been required to self-quarantine in the last 14 days, or have had any contact with a confirmed or probable case of COVID-19 in the last 14 days.

When: August 22 to September 6, 2021 (closed on August 30)

Time: 11 am to 11 pm

Where: 2901 E Hastings St., Vancouver

Cost: $15 for adults, $12 for children and seniors. Those age five and under can enter for free, although they must reserve those free tickets in advance. Purchase online.

Daily Hive is a proud media partner of the PNE