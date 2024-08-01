20 fun things to do in Vancouver this long weekend: August 2 to 5

Enjoy the suite life this summer with Delta Hotels by Marriott Vancouver Downtown Suites! Make the most of your Vancouver stay with spacious suites, a central downtown location, and a unique restaurant & bar, Stock & Supply.

The BC Day long weekend is upon us, and there’s so much to see and do!

Make the most of your time with our roundup of 20 great events happening around Metro Vancouver from August 2 to 5. Pride Parade, Chilliwack Corn Maze, and more.

And for more fun things happening around town be sure to check out our Listed section.

What: One of Vancouver’s most popular summer festivals returns with some Drag Race royalty.

Attendees will want to head to Concord Pacific Place on August 3 and 4 for VanPrideFest, a free two-day extravaganza with epic entertainment on two stages, food trucks, vendors, and activities. The TD Main Stage features performances from various Canada’s Drag Race winners, including Venus (season 4), Giséle Lullaby (season 3), and Icesis Couture (season 2).

Pride Weekend’s signature parade will take place on Sunday, August 4, beginning at the intersection of Davie and Denman streets and ending at the festival site at Concord Pacific Place.

When: August 3 and 4, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Concord Pacific Place, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Oakridge Summer Social by Oakridge Park offers a sneak preview of what Vancouver’s cultural hub will offer next year. This dynamic event series will run until September 2 at Oakridge Park x Pac Rim Patio, which will be transformed into an immersive garden with floral displays, lush greenery, and a picnic-themed menu to top it all off.

Head to the Oakridge Park x Pac Rim Patio at 1067 West Cordova for special events like Cinema Nights in the Park and Family Summer Portrait Sessions.

When: Now until September 2, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: 1067 West Cordova Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $20, purchase online

What: Canada’s only professional rugby team, the Vancouver Highlanders, is playing a series of exciting matches at Burnaby Lake Rugby Club this summer. Cheer them on as they face Brazil on August 3 and Canada XV national team on August 17.

When: August 3 and August 17, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Burnaby Lake Rugby Club – 3760 Sperling Avenue, Burnaby

Tickets: $29 plus fees, free for children 12 and under. Purchase online

Movies Under the Stars in Surrey What: Movies Under the Stars, hosted by the Downtown Surrey Business Improvement Association and presented by PCI, is screening family-friendly films on three Saturdays in August. Pack your blankets and chairs, and arrive at Holland Park early to stake out your favourite spot. Plus, there will be activities and live entertainment starting at 6 pm each movie night. When: August 3, 10 and 17, 2024

Time: Pre-film activities begin at 6 pm, movie starts at dusk

Where: Holland Park – 13428 Old Yale Road, Surrey

Cost: Free Vancouver Dyke March What: The Vancouver Dyke March and Festival happens on August 3 on Commercial Drive and is a celebration that centres the experiences of those whose gender identity or expression intersects with their sexual orientation to further marginalize them within the wider LGBTQIA2S+ community. Everyone is welcome to join the march starting from McSpadden Park at noon and then down Commercial Drive to Grandview Park. The festival will feature live performances, vendors, food trucks and kids tent, and more. When: August 3, 2024

Time: 11 am meeting at McSpadden Park. Depart McSpadden Park at noon. Festival at Grandview Park from 12:30 to 5 pm

Where: McSpadden Park – 2125 Victoria Drive, Vancouver; Grandview Park – 1657 Charles Street, Vancouver,

Cost: Free FlyOver – Awaken Canada What: Flyover’s brand-new “Awaken Canada” film takes guests on a thrilling ride across the country, from the landscapes of the Maritimes to above Baffin Island in Canada’s far Arctic north and Yukon’s Mt. Logan, the highest mountain in Canada. The new film also follows world-class athletes as they take on challenging terrain, including freestyle skiers taking on the wintery snow-covered heritage streets of Old Quebec City. When: Daily

Time: Various times

Where: 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices are available on-site or online. Booking online beforehand is advised. The Really Gay History Walking Tour What: Forbidden Vancouver Walking Tours presents a guided celebration of the unsung heroes who helped change the social fabric of the city, including drag kings, two-spirit warriors, queer church ministers, and transgender crime fighters. Led by guide Glenn Tkach, guests will discover the gayest beer parlour in town, learn about pioneers of the LGBTQ2+ community, and more. When: Tuesdays and Sundays, plus extra dates during Pride from August 2 to 5, 2024 (no tours on August 4)

Time: 10 am

Where: Starts outside the Trees Organic Coffee – 930 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Cost: $30-$33, purchase online Movies on the Mountain What: Enjoy a one-of-a-kind outdoor movie experience at Grouse Mountain this summer! Watch screenings of popular films like Encanto, Barbie, Jurassic Park, Grease, and Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban with stunning views of the Cascade Mountain Range on Thursday nights in August. When: Every Thursday from August 1 to 29, 2024

Time: Movies will start at sunset; times may vary

Where: Grouse Mountain (Altitudes Bistro) – 6400 Nancy Greene Way, North Vancouver

Tickets/Admissions: Included with a valid Grouse Mountain Pass, Mountain Admission Ticket, Download Ticket and Sunset Rate Ticket (visit Grouse Mountain after 7 pm for only $25). Purchase online Powell Street Festival What: The 48th annual Powell Street Festival is happening on August 3 and 4 at Oppenheimer Park and the Paueru Gai (the Powell Street area and Vancouver’s historical Japanese neighbourhood). Whether you’re checking it out for the first or 40th time, Powell Street Fest will be a jam-packed weekend celebrating Japanese Canadian culture, food, and art. When: August 3 and 4, 2024

Time: 11:30 am to 7 pm

Where: Oppenheimer Park and Paueru Gai (Powell Street area), Vancouver

Admission: Free Chilliwack Corn Maze What: Chilliwack Corn Maze, a popular destination for families and adventurers, is opening next week for another season of summer fun. Greendale Acre’s iconic maze is in the likeness of American Idol judge Luke Bryan and was made in partnership with 93.7 JR Country. When: August 1 until October 31, 2024

Time: Various times. Check opening hours online

Where: Greendale Acres – 41905 Yale Road West, Chilliwack

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online. Ages 2 and under and those over 75 years are free. Memberships are also available. Happyland Festival What: The third annual Happyland Festival, presented by Timbre Concerts and Sunrise Series, is happening at PNE Amphitheatre and Playland. A fully inclusive Pride celebration, Happyland features an epic lineup of performers, including Tinashe, Adore Delano, Raja Gemini, Vincint, and more. When: August 4, 2024

Time: Gates 5 pm

Where: PNE Centre Grounds and Playland, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online Public Disco’s Pride Block Party What: Public Disco is hosting its third annual Pride Block Party on Saturday, August 3, in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighbourhood. The 19+ event features international DJs and local performers, food trucks, pop-up bars, and more. Get ready to dance the day away with international house music DJs Shaun J. Wright from Chicago and Sappho from Portland while discovering new temporary murals by queer artists Ciele Beau and Christina Hryc. Local DJ Nancy Dru curated the event, which also includes DJs Sam Steele, Adam 2 and DJ Grooveheart, and gogo dancers from Vancouver’s kiki Ballroom Scene. When: August 3, 2024

Time: 3 to 11:30 pm

Where: West 3rd Avenue and Ontario Street, Vancouver

Admission: $23.10 to $44.10, which includes GST. Purchase online Vancouver Whitecaps vs Club Tijuana What: Vancouver Whitecaps continue their MLS season this month with several exciting home games at BC Place. Cheer on the ‘Caps as they face Club Tijuana in Leagues Cup on August 3. When: August 3, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: The hills are alive with the sound of music at Sea to Sky Gondola. The popular attraction hosts a variety of acclaimed musicians throughout the summer, including Bluesberry Jam on August 2 and Ruckus Deluxe on September 13.

When: Every Friday until September 13, 2024

Time: 5 to 8 pm

Where: 36800 BC-99 – Squamish

Admission: Free with a season pass or day ticket

What: Vancouver dance fitness group Pop Queen Cardio is kicking off Vancouver Pride with outdoor fundraiser Fitness is Such a Drag at šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square.

The beginner-friendly event is raising funds for QMUNITY, and features performances by Canada’s Drag Race star Kendall Gender alongside fan-favourite performers Bibi SouPhresh, Tiffany Ann Co., Hazel, and dancers from Quill Collective.

When: August 1, 2024

Time: 6:30 to 8:30 pm

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square – 850 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: By donation with proceeds going to QMUNITY. Pre-registration is required online.

What: Big Splash Water Slide Park in Tsawwassen has reopened for the summer season. The seven-acre resort-style park features 13 body and tube slides, a kids’ zone, hot tubs, and more to help you beat the heat.

Big Splash’s highlight is the Boomerango, an exhilarating tube slide with a six-story drop. According to the park, it’s the only one of its kind in Western Canada.

When: Now until September 2, 2024

Time: 11 am to 6 pm, weather permitting

Where: 4775 Nulelum Way, Tsawwassen

Admission: $41 for an all-day pass, $31 for a twilight pass that begins at 3 pm. Children three and under are free with a paying adult. Purchase online

What: Each date in the Birds Nest Properties Community Paddling Days includes new activities on both land and water, centred on a different theme, and is open to paddlers of all ages.

Paddling sessions start hourly between 1 and 3 pm and are led by volunteers from one of Vancouver’s top dragon boat teams.

When: August 4, and September 8, 2024

Time: 1-hour slots at 1 pm, 2 pm and 3 pm

Where: Creekside Community Centre — 1 Athletes Way, Vancouver

Cost: Minimum $2 donation with proceeds going to charities and community groups. Register online