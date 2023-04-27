15 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this weekend: April 28 to 30

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The last weekend of April has arrived, so let’s make the most of it!

Here is our roundup of 15 great events to check out from April 28 to 30, including Richmond Night Market, Studio Ghibli Forever!, and more.

And for more fun things happening around town be sure to check out our Listed section.

Richmond Night Market is gearing up for another season filled with epic eats and live entertainment. This market draws crowds from across the province who travel to check out the rows on rows of vibrant cuisine and unique shopping along with the diverse lineup of nightly performances on the 50-foot stage.

When: Fridays to Sundays from April 28 to October 9, 2023, plus some holiday Mondays

Time: Friday from 7 pm to 12 am; Saturday from 6 pm to 12 am; Sunday from 7 pm to 11 pm (Holiday hours may vary)

Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond (near Bridgeport Station)

What: Hastings Race Course is reopening for the season and they’re throwing a big party to celebrate. Enjoy a fun day out with your friends and family with live horseracing, food trucks, drinks, live DJs, and more.

The shindig will also include a best-dressed contest, fan of the day, and a lucky draw during the season. Don’t miss out on the all-ages event.

When: Season opening on April 30, 2023 (Live racing happens every weekend until October)

Time: First race starts at 2 pm

Where: Vancouver Hastings Racecourse – 188 N Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Vancouver International Film Festival is presenting Studio Ghibli Forever! Part 2 throughout the spring and summer. The celebration at VIFF Centre – Vancity Theatre includes seven Studio Ghibli films, including animated masterpieces and cult classics by the Koganei, Tokyo-based company.

Studio Ghibli Forever! is an ongoing series throughout 2023, with additional films being added to the screening lineup later this year.

When: April 28 to July 17, 2023

Time: Various times. See the full schedule online.

Where: VIFF Centre – 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $10 for students and accessible pricing, $13 for seniors, and $15 for adults. Purchase online

What: Bespoke Market is celebrating its one-year anniversary at the Railway Museum of British Columbia from Friday, April 28, to Sunday, April 30.

The three-day event will feature over 80 creative entrepreneurs from the Sea to Sky area, Vancouver Island, and the interior of BC. There will also be oracle readings on Friday evening and food trucks on-site throughout the weekend.

When: April 28 to 30, 2023

Time: 4 to 9 pm (Friday), 10 am to 4 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Railway Museum of British Columbia – 39645 Government Road Squamish

Cost: Tickets from $5 plus fees with VIP and Early Entry passes also available. Purchase online

What: French Kiwi Juice, FKJ for short, is the stage name of New French House star Vincent Fenton. FKJ has performed at music festivals around the world, including Coachella, Euphoria, Lollapalooza, and Lightning in a Bottle. He performs live at PNE Forum on Friday, April 28.

When: April 28, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: PNE Forum -2901 East Hastings, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Meridian Farm Market is hosting their Canucks Autism Network (CAN) BBQ event on April 29 at Ralph’s Farm Market, with smokies, hotdogs, snacks, and beverages available by donation with all proceeds going to CAN.

The event will also feature a spinning wheel with prizes, a silent auction will with fantastic items and packages, and more.

When: April 29, 2023

Time: 11 am to 2 pm

Where: Ralph’s Farm Market – 22728 Fraser Highway, Langley

Cost: All food by donation

What: The Vancouver Warriors are taking on the New York Riptide in the final game of the season, and the players aren’t the only ones hoping for a big win at Rogers Arena.

The Warriors’ Fan Appreciation Night is happening on Saturday, April 29, with $5 beers, post-game autographs on the turf, and more. And the team is also treating fans to a bunch of amazing giveaways at the game, including a trip to cheer on the Warriors in San Diego next season.

When: April 29, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Chinatown Storytelling Centre presents Raised In Chinatown, an exhibition that explores Chinese Canadian youth culture in Saltwater City, from the 1910s to 1960s. Presented in partnership with Langara College Design Formation.

When: Fridays to Mondays until June 12, 2023

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: 168 East Pender Street, Vancouver

Cost: $10-$12.50. Free for members and children 5 years old and younger. Reserve tickets online

What: The inaugural Vancouver Brewers Fest is a celebration being organized by the city’s craft breweries. Check out the variety of events taking place in brewery tasting rooms and brewery lounges, including collaborations, tap takeovers, games, special functions, dinners, and talks.

When: Now until April 30, 2023

Where: Craft breweries around Vancouver

Tickets: Head here for event details

What: The City of Surrey is set to host the 12th annual Party for the Planet at Surrey Civic Plaza, presented by TD, on Saturday, April 29.

Happening one week after Earth Day, this year’s event will be packed full of entertainment and activities for the whole family. The best part is that it’s free to attend and just steps from the Surrey Central SkyTrain station.

When: April 29, 2023

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

Where: Surrey Civic Plaza – 13450 104th Avenue, Surrey

Cost: Free

What: Shop for fresh groceries (fresh foods picked from local farmers’ fields in the Fraser and Okanagan Valleys), along with plants, flowers, and other artisan goods at this weekly market in Fort Langley.

When: Every Saturday until December 2, 2023

Time: 9 am to 3 pm

Where: St. Andrews Historic Church – 9025 Glover Road, Fort Langley

What: Vancouver Whitecaps welcome the Colorado Rapids to BC Place for an MLS matchup on April 29.

When: April 29, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Vancouver Mysteries is hosting an official launch for its newest outdoor game, Ghost Patrol. Meet the team and spin the Wheel of Mystery for prizes. Guests will also learn about paranormal research and local history from Haunted History BC and enjoy the spooky sounds of Stephen Hamm: Theremin Man.

When: April 29, 2023

Time: 12 to 6 pm

Where: Lot 19 – 855 W Hastings Street, Vancouver

What: Digital art is crossing over into the real world when some of the world’s top talent gathers in Vancouver this weekend for an innovative conference. NFT BC: The Sequel is a two-day event with panel discussions, workshops from industry leaders, interactive artist activations, and more.

When: April 28 and 29, 2023

Time: 5 to 9 pm (Friday), 2 to 7 pm (Saturday)

Where: And-Co — 1575 Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: Over a thousand dragon boat racers and fans are taking to the waters of the Burrard Inlet this month for the first dragon boat races of 2023.

The fourth-annual Inlet Spring Regatta takes place at Rocky Point Park in Port Moody on Saturday, April 29. Attendees can also check out the beer garden sponsored by Yellow Dog Brewing, swing by the food trucks for tasty eats, and shop from the merchants set up on-site. You can even sign up for free dragon yoga sessions at Rocky Point Park.

When: April 29, 2023

Time: 7:45 am to 5 pm

Where: Rocky Point Park – 2800 Murray Street, Port Moody

Cost: Free