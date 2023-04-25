EventsSportsDH Community PartnershipLacrosse

The Warriors are giving fans a bunch of amazing prizes this weekend

Apr 25 2023, 9:41 pm
Vancouver Warriors/Submitted | Vancouver Warriors/Facebook

The Vancouver Warriors are taking on the New York Riptide in the final game of the season, and the players aren’t the only ones hoping for a big win at Rogers Arena.

The Warriors’ Fan Appreciation Night is happening on Saturday, April 29, with $5 beers, post-game autographs on the turf, and more.

And the team is also treating fans to a bunch of amazing giveaways at the game, including a trip to cheer on the Warriors in San Diego next season.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vancouver Warriors (@nllwarriors)

Other huge giveaways include a Warriors Full Season Ticket Membership, several Vancouver Canucks and Warriors tickets, and a free Premium Suite for you and your friends to use next season,

Fans also have the chance to win a $300 Warriors Wallet, one week of Warriors’ Summer Camp, and signed jerseys by Trish Stratus and Tim and the Glory Boys.

Vancouver Warriors

Vancouver Warriors (Jordan Leigh Photography/Submitted)

The first 1,000 people in the building will get a free hotdog, popcorn or pop. And there will even be Haribo Goldbears and B3neth underwear given out throughout the game.

Fan Appreciation Night will also include a presentation of the annual team awards for the season as voted on by fans, plus an award for the top scorer.

Vancouver Warriors

Vancouver Warriors/Submitted

And the fun continues in the Warriors’ two Party Zones on either side of the end zones, each accommodating up to 250 people, with tickets starting at just $25.

The zones showcase live entertainment during each game ranging from a live DJ to the team’s Lululemon Dance Troupe or a live marching band. Fans will also enjoy a turf-level view of the entire game while soaking in the party atmosphere.

Vancouver Warriors’ Fan Appreciation Night

When: April 29, 2023
Time: 7 pm
Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Cost: Various, purchase online

This content was created by Daily Hive's Community Partnerships team.
