The Warriors are giving fans a bunch of amazing prizes this weekend

The Vancouver Warriors are taking on the New York Riptide in the final game of the season, and the players aren’t the only ones hoping for a big win at Rogers Arena.

The Warriors’ Fan Appreciation Night is happening on Saturday, April 29, with $5 beers, post-game autographs on the turf, and more.

And the team is also treating fans to a bunch of amazing giveaways at the game, including a trip to cheer on the Warriors in San Diego next season.

Other huge giveaways include a Warriors Full Season Ticket Membership, several Vancouver Canucks and Warriors tickets, and a free Premium Suite for you and your friends to use next season,

Fans also have the chance to win a $300 Warriors Wallet, one week of Warriors’ Summer Camp, and signed jerseys by Trish Stratus and Tim and the Glory Boys.

The first 1,000 people in the building will get a free hotdog, popcorn or pop. And there will even be Haribo Goldbears and B3neth underwear given out throughout the game.

Fan Appreciation Night will also include a presentation of the annual team awards for the season as voted on by fans, plus an award for the top scorer.

And the fun continues in the Warriors’ two Party Zones on either side of the end zones, each accommodating up to 250 people, with tickets starting at just $25.

The zones showcase live entertainment during each game ranging from a live DJ to the team’s Lululemon Dance Troupe or a live marching band. Fans will also enjoy a turf-level view of the entire game while soaking in the party atmosphere.

When: April 29, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online