15 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this weekend: April 22 to 24

Keep your amazing April going strong by planning a great weekend ahead. Whether you’re a foodie, art lover, sports fanatic or just love having fun, there’s an event in and around Vancouver for you!

Here are 15 events to check out from April 22 to 24. Rogers Hometown Hockey, Beer and Pierogi Day, Coastal Dance Festival and more.

What: Rogers Hometown Hockey is coming to North Vancouver for a massive hockey celebration from April 23 to 25, and all of the events are free to check out. Bring the family to the Street Festival on Saturday and Sunday for live entertainment, meet-and-greet with NHL alumni and Olympic sta, hockey-themed activities, and more.

On Monday, start the new week by watching a live national NHL broadcast of Philadelphia Flyers vs. Chicago Blackhawks at the Foot of Lonsdale from 4 to 8 pm, hosted live by Canadian broadcast legends Ron MacLean and Tara Slone

When: April 23 to 25, 2022

Time: 12 to 5 pm (Saturday and Sunday), 4 to 8 pm (Monday)

Where: East 1st Street between Lonsdale and St Georges Avenue, North Vancouver (Saturday and Sunday), The Foot of Lonsdale – 229 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver (Monday)

Cost: Free

Fantastic Rabbits 101 What: Vancouver Rabbit Rescue and Advocacy hosts an event for people who want to learn about adopting rabbits as house pets. Founder Olga Betts will answer questions, plus there will be rabbits for attendees to meet, an agility training demo, snacks and drinks, and more. When: April 24, 2022

Time: 12 to 4 pm

Where: Outdoor location to be announced

Cost: Free though donations are encouraged. Register by emailing [email protected]

What: Dave Chappelle is an award-winning American comedian, screenwriter, television and film producer, and actor. He was the 2019 recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor and has earned over 30 nominations and awards for television and film projects.

When: April 23, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

What: The Electronic Recycling Association (ERA) and The Shops Morgan Crossing are teaming up for an E-waste Collection Event on Earth Day. Drop off your unwanted electronics, and the non-profit organization will work to refurbish them to donate the items to organizations and individuals in need.

When: April 22, 2022

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: The Shops at Morgan Crossing (parking lot near Golf Town) – 15765 Croydon Dr, Surrey

Cost: Free

What: Baseball is Back #AtTheNat! Don’t miss out on the return of baseball in Vancouver as the Canadians (Toronto Blue Jays affiliate) take on the Eugene Emeralds (San Francisco Giants Affiliate) daily until April 24. Enjoy hot dogs, burgers, popcorn and all other ballpark favourites with a cold beer while cheering on the future of the Blue Jays.

When: Now until April 24, 2022

Time: First pitch at 7:05 pm (Thursday) and 1:05 pm (Friday to Sunday)

Where: Scotiabank Field at Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Cost: Tickets start at $20 per seat, purchase online, over the phone (604-872-5232), or at Nat Bailey Box Office. Admission: $20 Reserved Grandstand / $25 Box Seat / $32 WestJet Premium Plus Zone; Group discounts also available.

What: With over 35 farms and producers, the Hastings Park Winter Farmers Market makes it easy to keep meals farm-to-table. Highlights of the weekly event are winter produce, artisanal cheeses, bread, craft alcohol, treats, and delicious food truck offerings.

When: Every Sunday until April 24, 2022

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Location: Hastings Park – 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Earth Day at Trout Lake Community Centre What: Trout Lake Community Centre in East Vancouver is celebrating Earth Day with a nature search around John Hendry Park. Until April 30, download the Nature Hunt Passport and perform each activity on the nature boards around the park to receive a packet of seeds to take home (while supplies last). Visitors can also register for an Earth Day at TLCC event on April 24, with a number of outdoor activities and a walking tour for the whole family. When: Now until April 30, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Trout Lake Community Centre – 3360 Victoria Dr, Vancouver

Cost: Free Beer and Pierogi Day fundraiser for Ukraine What: This weekend, there’s another way to enjoy local food and drink while supporting humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. In collaboration with Russian Spoon Bakery and Maple Hope Foundation, Container Brewing is hosting a Beer and Pierogi Day on Sunday, April 24. Container will be brewing a special beer for the occasion. The Frau Ribbentrop, a Belgian-style wit beer, is brewed using a special recipe shared by the Pravda Beer Theatre in Lviv, Ukraine. $500 worth of the proceeds of beer sales will go to the Maple Hope Foundation’s efforts. When: April 24, 2022

Time: 12 pm to 7:30 pm

Where: Container Brewing, 1216 Franklin Street, Vancouver

What: Guests are invited to learn all about this year’s Sikh Heritage Month’s theme, “Sat Sri Akaal.” Special guest Bhai Gurkeerat Singh Ji will give a talk on the history, meaning, and usage of the term, pulling from various resources. Presented by Gurmat Center of Abbotsford.

When: April 24, 2022

Time: 5:30 to 7 pm

Where: Gurdwara Sahib Kalgidhar Darbar – 30640 Blueridge Drive, Abbotsford

Cost: By Donation

What: The 15th Annual Coastal Dance Festival brings Indigenous artists from across the country and around the world together to celebrate and showcase Indigenous dance. Highlights include artist-sharing events, festival stage performances, and more.

When: Now until April 24, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Anvil Centre – 777 Columbia Street, New Westminster

Cost: Various prices with a number of free events, purchase online

What: A Taste of Chinatown event will be happening on April 24 to celebrate 36 years of Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden. There will be cultural and educational programming, family-friendly activities, and plenty of delicious food from some of Chinatown’s best eateries.

When: April 24, 2022

Time: 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm

Where: Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden, 578 Carrall Street, Vancouver

Cost: From $38, purchase online

VSO presents: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows™ Part 1 What: Calling all witches and wizards! You can watch Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 on the big screen with live music this spring. From Friday, April 22 to Sunday, April 24, Harry Potter fans in the city will have three chances to watch the second-to-last movie accompanied by the VSO orchestra at the Orpheum. When: April 22 to 24, 2022

Time: 7 pm (Friday and Saturday), 2 pm (Sunday)

Where: The Orpheum, 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online from $42.75

What: An immersive audiovisual experience that invites audiences to contemplate themes of belonging, self-alienation and identity formation. Same Difference by Theatre Conspiracy is informed by 12 interviews conducted with immigrants and refugees of diverse geopolitical and age groups.

When: Now until April 23, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Shadbolt Centre for the Arts – 6450 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby

Cost: Starting from $15, purchase online

What: New Vancouver restaurants are our three favourite words, so here’s the latest in local food and beverage. There are tons of establishments in and around the city that have recently opened for the first time, and we’ve created this short list of ones you should be paying attention to.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver. See the list online.