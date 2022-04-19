This weekend, there’s another way to enjoy local food and drink while supporting humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

In collaboration with Russian Spoon Bakery and Maple Hope Foundation, Container Brewing is hosting a Beer and Pierogi Day on Sunday, April 24.

The Russian Spoon, a bakery located in Harbour Centre’s food court, recently chose to turn off the part of their illuminated sign that says “Russian” as a gesture of solidarity with Ukraine.

They’ve been serving Eastern European fare from that location for the last nine years, and for this fundraiser, they’ll be donating 200 pierogis, with 100% of the profits going to the Maple Hope Foundation.

Maple Hope is a not-for-profit organization that works to raise funds to support Ukraine, focusing on supporting medical support, refugee women and children, and non-lethal supplies for front-line defenders.

Container will be brewing a special beer for the occasion. The Frau Ribbentrop, a Belgian-style wit beer, is brewed using a special recipe shared by the Pravda Beer Theatre in Lviv, Ukraine. $500 worth of the proceeds of beer sales will go to the Maple Hope Foundation’s efforts.

The Beer and Pierogi Day will go down from 12 pm to 7:30 pm but plan to get there early before they sell out.

When: Sunday, April 24, from 12 pm to 7:30 pm

Where: Container Brewing, 1216 Franklin Street, Vancouver