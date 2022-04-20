10 things to do with your mom in Metro Vancouver this Mother's Day

Mother’s Day is just around the corner, and we know how important it is to celebrate the most wonderful women in our lives.

Whether you’re celebrating your mom, grandma, or any of the magnificent mothers in your life, there are plenty of fun activities and events happening in Metro Vancouver to create a memorable day together.

Here are 10 things to do with mom in Metro Vancouver this Mother’s Day.

What: Take mom out to the ballgame! Toronto Blue Jays affiliate Vancouver Canadians are taking on the Everett AquaSox from May 3 to 8, with a giveaway on Mother’s Day. The first 500 moms with a child present will receive a special Mother’s Day hat.

When: May 8, 2022

Time: First pitch at 1:05 pm

Where: Scotiabank Field at Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Cost: Tickets start at $20 per seat, purchase online

What: Vancouver Bach Choir’s traditional SummerSing! concert returns to the Chan Centre for an afternoon of rocking and jazzy choral arrangements.

When: May 8, 2022

Time: 4 pm

Where: Chan Centre for the Performing Arts – 6265 Crescent Road, Vancouver

Cost: Tickets start at $16, purchase online

What: Billie-Ann Woo, President of the Roedde House Preservation Society and volunteer at the Roedde House Museum, will share insight on the history and evolution of Barclay Heritage Square. The event is part of Jane’s Walk, a global movement of free, locally-led walking tours to inspire people to explore their cities and connect with their neighbours.

When: May 8, 2022

Time: 12 pm

Where: Roedde House Museum – 1415 Barclay Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free, register online

What: Mother’s Day is coming up and IKEA has some delicious plans in the works for the occasion. The celebratory spread includes sandwich varieties like smoked salmon croissants and mini roast beef rolls, IKEA’s famous Swedish meatball and plant ball skewers, and vegetarian spring rolls.

For those with a sweet tooth, IKEA will be serving Swedish Daim cake, Swedish almond cake, vegan chocolate torte, and fresh strawberries, along with fresh fruit-infused water, tea, and organic dark roast coffee.

When: May 8, 2022

Time: 12 and 3 pm

Where: IKEA Richmond restaurant – 3320 Jacombs Road Unit 1, Richmond

Price: $34.99 for two

What: Curator and host Cassius Khan welcomes celebrated erhu (Chinese violin) performer and vocalist Lan Tung for an afternoon of music and refreshment at the Massey Theatre.

When: May 8, 2022

Time: 3 to 5 pm

Where: Massey Theatre – 735 Eighth Avenue, New Westminster

Cost: Free

What: Haney House Museum is celebrating Mother’s Day with an Alice in Wonderland-themed event! Guests can play croquet and bean bag toss on the lawn, explore Haney House to try and find all the hidden Cheshire Cats, and craft a mad hatter top hat. Afterwards, relax on the veranda with ice tea and tasty treats before having your family photo taken.

When: May 8, 2022

Time: 10 am to 3 pm

Where: Thomas Haney House – 11612 224 Street, Maple Ridge

Cost: $20 per seat, purchase online

What: Cirque’s Alegría focuses on a once-glorious kingdom that has lost its king and now struggles with an old order and a new movement that yearns for hope and renewal. The performances will take place at the Big Top at Concord Pacific Place.

Viewers can expect jaw-dropping acrobatics, stunning costumes, colourful backdrops, and an enchanting soundtrack.

When: Now until June 5, 2022

Time: Performance times will vary based on the date

Where: Concord Pacific Place — 88 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $65, purchase online

What: Discover handcrafted pottery from over 15 ceramic artists from the WEPC studio. Shop and bring home a variety of creations, including dishware, vases, sculptures, ornaments and more.



When: May 7 and 8, 2022

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Barclay Room – West End Community Centre 870 Denman St, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Take a trip back through time by riding Surrey’s Heritage Interurban rail car. The 50-minute trip goes from Cloverdale to Sullivan and back. Guests can also enjoy a tour before or after the train trip.

When: Saturdays and Sundays from May 7 to October 2, 2022

Time: First train at 10 am, last train at 3 pm

Where: Cloverdale Station – Hwy 10 & 176A Street, Surrey

Cost: $13.98 for children ages 3 to 11, $19.59 for students and seniors, and $26.98 for adults, plus fees. Free for children 2 and under. Purchase online

What: Bring your mom down to The Improv Centre on Granville Island for an afternoon of laughs with some of Vancouver’s top comedians. The show is family-friendly and will be inspired by the audience’s suggestions.

When: May 8, 2022

Time: 4 pm

Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online