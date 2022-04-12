For both locals of and guests to Vancouver, the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden feels like a hidden oasis, a place to escape the loud city streets and enjoy the serenity of its Koi pond and gardens.

This year marks 36 years of the garden and, to mark the occasion, a Taste of Chinatown event will be happening on April 24.

You might also like: Neighbourhood cafe in Vancouver with eight kinds of waffles is a must-try (PHOTOS)

You can get tea-based Japanese pudding from this dessert maker in Vancouver

Vancouver's popular croissant-centric bakery gears up to open new location

To celebrate the anniversary, there will be cultural and educational programming, family-friendly activities, and plenty of delicious food from some of Chinatown’s best eateries, of course.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Dessert Club │ Sam (@thedessertclubca)

Participating restaurants include Chinatown BBQ, DD Mau, Jade Dynasty, Kam Wai Dim Sum, The Dessert Club, and Simply Homayd – a great chance to try some of the neighbourhood’s best spots all in one place.

Various activities and displays, like calligraphy demonstrations and fortune-telling games, will be set up throughout the garden, with music supplied by local DJ Niña Mendoza.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Dessert Club │ Sam (@thedessertclubca)

The Taste of Chinatown event is organized by Sam Shem of The Dessert Club and Melody Yip from BlackHoleTummy, the same folks who hosted February’s Will Travel for Food: Vancouver to Hong Kong event.

Tickets are available for specific time slots throughout the day and include a tasting menu and refreshments.

Taste of Chinatown

When: Sunday, April 24 from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm

Where: Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden, 578 Carrall Street, Vancouver

Tickets: From $38, available online

Instagram | Facebook