Taste of Chinatown event celebrates 36 years of Vancouver landmark
For both locals of and guests to Vancouver, the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden feels like a hidden oasis, a place to escape the loud city streets and enjoy the serenity of its Koi pond and gardens.
This year marks 36 years of the garden and, to mark the occasion, a Taste of Chinatown event will be happening on April 24.
To celebrate the anniversary, there will be cultural and educational programming, family-friendly activities, and plenty of delicious food from some of Chinatown’s best eateries, of course.
Participating restaurants include Chinatown BBQ, DD Mau, Jade Dynasty, Kam Wai Dim Sum, The Dessert Club, and Simply Homayd – a great chance to try some of the neighbourhood’s best spots all in one place.
Various activities and displays, like calligraphy demonstrations and fortune-telling games, will be set up throughout the garden, with music supplied by local DJ Niña Mendoza.
The Taste of Chinatown event is organized by Sam Shem of The Dessert Club and Melody Yip from BlackHoleTummy, the same folks who hosted February’s Will Travel for Food: Vancouver to Hong Kong event.
Tickets are available for specific time slots throughout the day and include a tasting menu and refreshments.
Taste of Chinatown
When: Sunday, April 24 from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm
Where: Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden, 578 Carrall Street, Vancouver
Tickets: From $38, available online