Countdown to Collision: tech conference hosting Vancouver roadshow next week

North America’s fastest-growing technology event is hitting the road, travelling across Canada this spring to gear up for a massive in-person conference in June.

Collision, created by the team behind Web Summit, has announced the cross-country Countdown to Collision tour, including a stop in Vancouver on Wednesday, April 27.

The six-city celebration of Canada’s progression as a growing, global tech powerhouse will also shine a spotlight on regional tech hubs across the country.

Countdown to Collision Vancouver will take place in the Fairmont Waterfront from 6 to 9 pm, and the free event will feature fireside talks with local tech leaders, networking, refreshments, and more.

Arthur Camera, co-founder of Dapper Labs and co-creator of CryptoKitties, will discuss how Vancouver shaped his tech journey and where Web3 is going. As well as being at the forefront of NFTs and blockchain technology, Camera leads product for NBA Top Shot at Dapper Labs, a company now valued at $7.6 billion US.

Also speaking at Countdown to Collision Vancouver is Trung Phan, co-host of the Not Investment Advice podcast. Phan is a tech writer for Bloomberg Opinion and the SatPost newsletter and previously spent a decade working in finance. He also once sold a comedy film script to Fox.

Co-hosts Sunil Sharma and Casey Lau will be in attendance to emcee the roadshow event. Sharma will also be hosting a lucky draw for tickets and VIP access to the main event this summer.

Countdown to Collision events are also happening in Calgary (April 25), Toronto (May 10), Brampton (May 18), Montreal (May 25), and Quebec City (May 26).

The main event is happening from June 20 to 23 at the Enercare Centre in Toronto. Collision 2022 will host tech giants, industry leaders, and over 33,000 attendees from around the world.

During the action-packed three days, registrants will hear from amazing speakers, take part in networking opportunities and discussions, participate in pitch sessions and workshops, and more. Tickets to Collision are on sale now.

Speakers already announced for the ninth Collision event includes Wndr co-founding partner Jeffrey Katzenberg, ACLU president Deborah Archer, Tinder CEO Renate Nyborg, and Canadian literature icon Margaret Atwood.

When: April 27, 2022

Time: 6 to 9 pm

Where: Fairmont Hotel Vancouver – 900 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free, register online