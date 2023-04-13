20 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this weekend: April 14 to 16

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

So many wonderful events to fill your weekend!

Check out these 20 fun things to do in and around Metro Vancouver from April 14 to 16. Tulip festivals, mini train rides, and more!

And for more fun things happening around town be sure to check out our Listed section.

What: This year’s Abbotsford Tulip Festival features a gargantuan garden with more than 70 varieties of stunning tulips spread over 27 acres.

Guests will discover kilometres of walking trails and specialty varietals like fringe tulips and double tulips that have been imported from Holland. Bring a camera with you as the fields will have photo ops including bicycles and swings. On select weekends during the fest, guests can enjoy live music nights and food trucks.

When: April 14 to May 14, 2023

Time: 6 am to 8 pm

Where: 3663 Marion Road, Abbotsford

Cost: Advance online prices: $8 (Monday to Friday from 8 am to dusk), $15 (Saturday and Sunday from 8 am to dusk). $15 for early light special (Sunday to Friday from 6 am to 8 am (starting April 24). Day-of online and door tickets will also be available. Purchase online

What: Baseball is Back #AtTheNat! Join the Vancouver Canadians all season long and cheer on the future of the Blue Jays. You can watch the game while enjoying hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and all other ballpark favourites, along with a cold beer. Plus don’t miss the exciting theme nights.

The Vancouver Canadians are playing a series against the Tri-City Dust Devils this week. Themed celebrations include an umbrella giveaway during A&W Family Fun Sunday.

When: Now until April 16, 2023

Time: Gates open at 6 pm, first pitch at 7:05 pm (Thursday), Gates open at 12 pm, first pitch at 1:05 pm (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday)

Where: Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Start at $20 and can be purchased online at CanadiansBaseball.com, over the phone at 604-872 5232, or in person at the Nat Bailey Box Office

What: Son of James stars in Chinatown Nights: A Neon Dream, a cabaret full of magic, jazz, Elvis, and Chynatruckerfunk. The Vancouver-based band welcomes musical legend Henry Young, Elvis tribute artist Aaron Wong, harmonic masters The Dimes, and award-winning mentalist Yoosik Ethan Oum.

When: April 15, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Newmont Stage at the BMO Theatre Centre – 162 West 1st Avenue #203, Vancouver

Tickets: $45 plus fees, purchase online

What: Science World’s Extravagant Evenings for Teens, or SWEET, is inviting youths aged 13 to 18 to get culinary curious.

Teens can take a trip through Science World’s featured food-science exploration stations. They include HoneyBee Centre’s honey-tasting station, Flavourful Science and EcoCooks. Of course, all the displays may leave you hungry, so Triple O’s will also be open.

When: April 14, 2023

Time: 6 to 9 pm

Where: Science World – 1455 Quebec Street

Cost: Free for youths ages 13 to 18, register online

What: The inaugural Hilarapy Recovery Project features comedians who aim to break the stigma around addiction and mental health through their unique stand-up comedy sets. The comics also hope to motivate others to believe in life after recovery.

When: April 15, 2023

Time: Doors 6 pm, show 7 pm

Where: Alano Club Of Vancouver – 1525 West 7th Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: $20 plus fees, purchase online

What: Over 100 musicians will be on stage at the Orpheum to perform the iconic music of Final Fantasy. Grammy Award-winner Arnie Roth leads the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra and chorus while HD video from the long-running and best-selling series is projected onto giant screens.

When: April 14 and 15, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Orpheum – 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Experience SYNCRA is a futuristic immersive walkthrough experience with a cyberpunk theme. Guests will travel through an interactive exhibit where electronic music, visual projections, and user experience will change upon guest interactions. No one will experience the same twice.

Experience SYNCRA also features food and a fully licenced bar, so visitors can drink while dancing and interacting with all the elements.

When: Thursday to Sunday until April 30, 2023

Time: 7 to 10:30 pm (Thursday and Friday), 5 to 10:30 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Experience SYNCRA – 3250 Commercial Dr, Vancouver

Cost: $25 for general admission, $20 for child, and $70 for a family pack for two adults and two children. Purchase online

What: Taking place on Saturday, April 15, and Sunday, April 16, at Vancouver’s VanDusen Botanical Garden, this event offers attendees amazing spectacles, live performances, and all things Japanese culture.

This year, most of the activities will take place outdoors, with a select few vendors setting up inside, including traditional tea ceremonies and other special experiences.

When: April 15 and 16, 2023

Time: 10 am to 6 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 5 pm (Sunday)

Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden – 5251 Oak Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Not yet available

What: Science World invites guests to go on a deep dive into the world of skin in its latest exhibit. Skin: Living Armor, Evolving Identity, presented by Acuitas Therapeutics, explores the unique properties of skin in a variety of organisms. Learn about the hyper-sensing skin receptors in crocodilians, the super thick skin of whales, and more.

When: Now until May 29, 2023

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Science World – 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

What: The Warriors’ Beach Night, presented by RedTag.ca, is happening on Saturday, April 15, when Panther City Lacrosse Club is in town.

Red Tag is giving away a huge travel voucher for any fan that purchases a ticket to Beach Night. And the party vibes start early with the return of the official Warriors Crawl, a pre-game beer tour of Rogers Arena.

When: April 15, 2023

Time: Warriors Crawl starts at 4:45 pm. Ball drop at 7 pm.

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online. Tickets for the Warriors Crawl can also be purchased online

What: Juno Award winner Jill Barber has won legions of fans with her unique style of vocal jazz and pop music. The Ontario-born singer had her music featured on Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black, toured with Stuart McLean’s CBC Radio show The Vinyl Cafe, and has written two children’s books.

When: April 15, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: York Theatre — 639 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices. Purchase online

What: Visitors can shop for locally grown veggies and handmade goods, enjoy live entertainment, and more at the monthly Heart of Vancouver Public Market.

The event will showcase a few dozen vendors offering jams and jellies, kimchi, fresh flowers and seedlings, dog expertise, farm fresh eggs, indigenous jewellery and more.

When: April 15, May 13, June 10, July 22, August 26, September 9, October 21, November 18, and December 9, 2023

Time: 10 am to 3 pm

Where: West 17th Avenue at Cambie Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Burnaby Central Railway is welcoming passengers to climb aboard its 3 km track near Confederation Park every weekend until this fall. Your ride will take you across tunnels, bridges and viaducts. And while you’re there, stop by the ever-growing Garden Railway.

British Columbia Society of Model Engineers (BCSME) built and operates the mini railway, with three different types of locomotives pulling the ridable trains.

When: Weekends and stat holidays through Thanksgiving weekend

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: 120 N Willingdon Avenue, Burnaby

Cost: $4.50 for a single ride, all passengers three years old and up. $40 for a 10-ride pass

This large farmers’ market takes place in both winter and summer right by Nat Bailey Stadium. Expect stalls of fresh produce, food trucks, and other local goodies.

When: Every Saturday until October 28, 2023

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: 50 East 30th Avenue and Ontario Street, Vancouver

What: The creators of the children’s book, Good Girl Glady, are hosting a dog rescue fundraiser with drag and burlesque performers as well as a live DJ.

All proceeds from ticket sales, raffles, merch, and book sales will go to support Rescue All Dogs (R.A.D rescue). Performers include Hotmale dotcom, Maiden China, Jas Minh, Gushy, Karlie Hart, SKIM, and DJ Skylar Love.

When: April 15, 2023

Time: 1 to 6 pm

Where: Back and Forth Bar – 303 Columbia Street, Vancouver

Cost: $15 for general admission, $20 at the door. No one will be turned away for lack of funds