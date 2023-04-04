Events

Teens get FREE admission to Science World for a sweet new event

Science World in Vancouver (Shutterstock)
Science World in Vancouver (Shutterstock)
Food, glorious food is on the menu at Science World this month when teens will be treated to a fun night under the dome.

Science World’s Extravagant Evenings for Teens, or SWEET, is inviting youths aged 13 to 18 to get culinary curious on Friday, April 14.

The free event takes place from 6 to 9 pm and will teach attendees all about the science of food.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Science World (@scienceworldca)

Participants will discover where our food comes from and what goes into our relationship with food. Other questions that will be answered include why do we eat what we eat and what else can we do with food and its bi-products.

Teens can take a trip through Science World’s featured food-science exploration stations. They include HoneyBee Centre’s honey-tasting station, Flavourful Science and EcoCooks. Of course, all the displays may leave you hungry, so Triple O’s will also be open.

Science World

Science World/scienceworld.ca

The feature presentation is a panel discussion titled, “The Future of Food in a Thriving, Sustainable Future.” Culinary, agriculture, sustainable eating, and bee experts will help the audience learn what they can do to help the future of food.

Science World’s SWEET events are planned and run by the youth volunteer Teen Advisory Group.

Science World’s Extravagant Evenings for Teens

When: April 14, 2023
Time: 6 to 9 pm
Where: Science World – 1455 Quebec Street
Cost: Free for youths ages 13 to 18, register online

+ Listed
