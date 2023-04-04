Teens get FREE admission to Science World for a sweet new event

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Food, glorious food is on the menu at Science World this month when teens will be treated to a fun night under the dome.

Science World’s Extravagant Evenings for Teens, or SWEET, is inviting youths aged 13 to 18 to get culinary curious on Friday, April 14.

The free event takes place from 6 to 9 pm and will teach attendees all about the science of food.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Science World (@scienceworldca)

You might also like: Vancouver Art Gallery to end popular "By-Donation" nights this month

An immersive biographical Frida Kahlo art exhibit is coming to Vancouver

Play It Loud: 10 Vancouver concerts to check out in April

Participants will discover where our food comes from and what goes into our relationship with food. Other questions that will be answered include why do we eat what we eat and what else can we do with food and its bi-products.

Teens can take a trip through Science World’s featured food-science exploration stations. They include HoneyBee Centre’s honey-tasting station, Flavourful Science and EcoCooks. Of course, all the displays may leave you hungry, so Triple O’s will also be open.

The feature presentation is a panel discussion titled, “The Future of Food in a Thriving, Sustainable Future.” Culinary, agriculture, sustainable eating, and bee experts will help the audience learn what they can do to help the future of food.

Science World’s SWEET events are planned and run by the youth volunteer Teen Advisory Group.

When: April 14, 2023

Time: 6 to 9 pm

Where: Science World – 1455 Quebec Street

Cost: Free for youths ages 13 to 18, register online