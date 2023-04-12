EventsSportsDH Community PartnershipLacrosse

You could win a getaway by cheering on the Warriors during Beach Night this weekend

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
Apr 12 2023, 5:00 pm
Vancouver Warriors (Jeff Vinnick/Submitted) | Alter-ego/Shutterstock
Spring showers are making us daydream of summer vacations. And thanks to a tropical-themed Vancouver Warriors game at Rogers Arena this weekend, you might get some help preparing for your next getaway.

The Warriors’ Beach Night, presented by RedTag.ca, is happening on Saturday, April 15 when Panther City Lacrosse Club is in town.

Red Tag is giving away a huge travel voucher for any fan that purchases a ticket to Beach Night. And the party vibes start early with the return of the official Warriors Crawl, a pre-game beer tour of Rogers Arena.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vancouver Warriors (@nllwarriors)

Tickets for the Warriors Crawl are $34.99 and include one ticket to watch the game in the PlayNow Sports PartyZone, a Beach Night Kit with a lei and a pair of sunglasses, and three drink vouchers, which can be redeemed for a large selection of beer and ready-to-drink beverages at each station.

The stops on the Warriors Crawl will be The Sportsbar LIVE! and the Budweiser King Club bar (section 119), each of which offers its own selection of craft and domestic beer.

The Sportsbar LIVE!

The Sportsbar LIVE!/Instagram

Another exciting addition to the Warriors’ Beach Night is a crossover and gaming competition on the concourse with the Vancouver Titans. You can register for the chance to compete in person at the first Hero Gauntlet Free For All Tournament and take home the top prize of $500.

The winning doesn’t stop there as one lucky fan at Rogers Arena who bought their ticket will win a $2,500 travel voucher. The winner will be announced in the fourth quarter and they can pick up their prize at guest services after the game.

Warriors Beach Night

Vancouver Warriors (Jeff Vinnick/Submitted)

And the fun continues in the Warriors’ two Party Zones on each side of the end zones for every home game. Each can accommodate 250 people, and tickets are just $25.

The zones showcase live entertainment during each game ranging from a live DJ, the team’s Lululemon Dance Troupe, or a live marching band. Fans will also enjoy a turf-level view of the entire game while soaking in the party atmosphere.

Warriors Beach Night

Vancouver Warriors (Jeff Vinnick/Submitted)

Vancouver Warriors vs Panther City Lacrosse Club

When: April 15, 2023
Time: Warriors Crawl starts at 4:45 pm. Ball drop at 7 pm.
Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Cost: Various; purchase online. Tickets for the Warriors Crawl can also be purchased online

