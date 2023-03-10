Last year, Vancouver’s highly anticipated spring event highlighting Japanese culture and cuisine finally returned after a two-year hiatus.

This year, the Sakura Days Japan Fair is returning once again in April, just in time to celebrate the arrival of spring’s majestic cherry blossoms.

Taking place on Saturday, April 15 and Sunday, April 16 at Vancouver’s VanDusen Botanical Garden, this event offers attendees amazing spectacles, live performances, and all things Japanese culture.

The event will run from 10 am to 6 pm on the Saturday and until 5 pm on the Sunday.

This year, most of the activities will take place outdoors with a select few vendors setting up inside, including traditional tea ceremonies and other special experiences.

Sakura Days 2023 will also feature taiko drumming, theatre performances, woodworking demonstrations, and a renewed Japanese garden display.

Some of the Japanese food vendors participating this year include Tokyo Katsu-Sand, Koyuki Kitchen, Takenaka, Potato San, Japadog, and Aiyaohino Cafe, to name a few. Guests will also be able to try some premium sake and learn Japanese games.

Tickets for the event will go on sale soon – stay tuned for more information.

When: Saturday, April 15 from 10 am to 6 pm; Sunday, April 16 from 10 am to 5 pm

Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden – 5251 Oak Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Not yet available