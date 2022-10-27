Fiji Airways to launch route from Vancouver to Nadi in winter

Vancouverites are less than a month away from being able to hop on a direct flight and fly to a tropical paradise.

Starting November 25, Fiji’s national carrier, Fiji Airways, will offer direct flights from Nadi to Vancouver.

This exciting new deal for travellers was announced in July.

Once it kicks in, direct flights will be available twice a week: Mondays and Fridays.

However, this new route is only offered in the winter.

“Our new route is strategically timed to offer Canadians an escape from the cold winter to a beautiful Fijian paradise, promising warm tropical weather, and world-class hospitality by our tourism sector,” Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Andre Viljoen said.

There are about 80,000 Fijians that make up the diaspora in Canada.

The ease of flying directly will make travel convenient for those who haven’t seen their loved ones in years.

Not only does this route help the Fijian tourism industry and economy, Viljoen adds, “Canada represents a new market with immense potential for tourism, trade, and, of course, reconnecting Fijian families.”

Viljoen adds Fiji Airways is also working on a long term to ensure the airline is able to meet future challenges.

Direct round-trip flights to Nadi from Vancouver are about $1,500.