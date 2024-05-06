New daily flights from Vancouver to Charlotte to launch in June

American Airlines will be launching a new direct non-stop service between Vancouver and Charlotte in North Carolina on the US East Coast.

Starting on June 5, 2024, at least on a seasonal basis, the airline will operate a daily service linking Vancouver International Airport (YVR) and Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT).

Flights depart YVR at 10:04 pm and arrive at 6:22 am the next day, while return flights leave CLT at 6:30 pm and land at 9:09 pm. Each flight is under six hours.

Charlotte’s population is comparable to Metro Vancouver, but it is also one of the largest business and corporate headquarters hubs on the US East Coast.

The most populous city in North Carolina is also known for its major museums and cultural attractions, and its sports teams, including the NFL Carolina Panthers, NBA Charlotte Hornets, and the MLS Charlotte FC.

It is a key NASCAR destination, including the Charlotte Motor Speedway and NASCAR Hall of Fame museum.

Moreover, CLT is also one of the busiest airports in the United States, with over 53 million passengers recorded in 2023. It is a major hub for American Airlines, providing numerous connections across the US East Coast, as well as popular sun destinations in Florida, the Caribbean, and Mexico.

