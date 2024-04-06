Air Canada now flying a new frequent Vancouver to Singapore route

Air Canada Boeing 787 Dreamliner at Vancouver International Airport (left) and the Jewel terminal of Singapore Changi Airport (right). (Shutterstock)

The much-anticipated non-stop, direct flight service between Vancouver and Singapore by Air Canada launched earlier this week.

This is a permanent year-round expansion of Air Canada’s international flight network, with four frequent flights per week linking Canada’s second busiest airport and the major Southeast Asian hub.

Air Canada’s outbound service will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. Flights will depart Vancouver International Airport (YVR) at 12:15 am and arrive at Singapore Changi Airport (SIN) at 7:10 am the next day. For the return trip, flights will takeoff from SIN at 9:10 am on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, and land at YVR at 8:45 am on the same day. The non-stop flight time is about 16 hours.

Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft with 298 seats will be used to operate this route.

“I am pleased Air Canada has chosen YVR to host the only non-stop flight between Canada and Singapore,” said Tamara Vrooman, president and CEO of the Vancouver Airport Authority.

“We welcome this new service which will grow tourism, support increased trade, and importantly, connect families and friends across the Pacific region. The launch of service to Singapore speaks to the continued investment Air Canada is making in Vancouver, which in turn benefits our community and the regional economy.”

The city state of Singapore is one of Asia’s largest tourism and financial centres — and even its airport, especially the recently built Changi Jewel, is an attraction in its own right. It is also consistently ranked by Skytrax as the world’s best airport.

But SIN is also one of the key connection gateways to other destinations across Southeast Asia and Southern India, as well as to Western Australia, which are well served by Air Canada’s codeshare partner Singapore Airlines under Star Alliance.

“Air Canada is thrilled to welcome customers onboard our newest route linking Canada and Singapore from our Pacific hub in Vancouver,” said Mark Galardo, Executive Vice President of Revenue and Network Planning at Air Canada, in a statement.

“These new Singapore flights are part of our strategic expansion at YVR, which together with an efficient and seamless in-transit connection process, to further position the airport as the preferred North American gateway to Asia. Singapore is also an important gateway to beyond destinations.”

Air Canada’s new service essentially replaces Singapore Airlines’ pandemic-time route. The launch of Air Canada’s service comes about half a year after Singapore Airlines’ cancellation of its route between YVR and SIN. Singapore Airlines made a decision early last year to withdraw its service to YVR effective October 2023, which first launched in December 2021.

