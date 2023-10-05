Last Call: 3 Vancouver restaurants and cafes that are closing

It’s been a rough stretch recently for restaurant closure news in and around Vancouver.

Some longtime and much-loved establishments shared their plans to close earlier this week, which is sad news for regulars and all patrons alike.

A few are still open for business, so be sure to pop in while you still can.

A popular waterfront dining spot in New Westminster has suddenly closed its doors after nearly four decades in business.

Paddlewheeler Pub, located at the River Market within sight of the World’s Tallest Tin Soldier, announced its closure on Facebook on Tuesday, October 3.

In the social media post, the pub announced it found itself “victim to rising inflation and government taxation.”

A longtime family-run Vancouver grocer has shared it will be closing up shop at the end of the month. Union Market in Strathcona will shutter after its final day of business on October 31.

The 810 Union Street neighbourhood spot posted the news over the weekend, noting that after over three decades of operation, it was “not an easy decision” but was time for “new adventures and challenges.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by k o u i g n café • YVR (@kouigncafeyvr)

A neighbourhood bakery in Vancouver’s Chinatown shared some sad news earlier this week. Kouign Café will be closing its doors later this fall.

Andrew Han is the owner and executive chef of the 18 E Pender Street spot.

It opened in 2020 and was met with rave reviews thanks to its delicious and picture-perfect White Rabbit Cookies, among other sweet delights inspired by popular Asian flavours.