Vancouver bakery, market, and restaurants destroyed in Kerrisdale fire

A massive fire that left several beloved Vancouver restaurants and shops destroyed remains under investigation, as those impacted try to figure out their next steps.

The fire broke out on Sunday night in the Kerrisdale neighbourhood and several residents who live above the businesses were displaced by the flames.

The Kerrisdale Business Association says it’s difficult to understand the magnitude to the destruction, calling the fire “horrific.”

“We are saddened to hear about the fire that has destroyed businesses at 2064 to 2098 W41st Ave: Nando’s, Deer Island Bakery, Yummy Yoghurt, Westside Vapes, Sandy Farm Market, and Pho Tan Vietnamese Restaurant,” it wrote on Facebook Tuesday.

“[Our] thoughts go out to the four firefighters who were injured during the blaze and wish for their speedy recovery.

“We are confident that the cause of the inferno will be discovered and are hopeful the shops and services lost will be able to rise from the ashes as soon as humanely possible.”

Nando’s owners Sonny & Rachel wrote that they are grateful for the support they have received from the community and are hopeful they will reopen in the future.

“Every message, every call, every kind gesture has touched our hearts deeply. We promise, this is not goodbye. Stay with us on this journey, for we are determined and eager to serve you with the same passion and warmth once more,” they wrote Monday.

Honolulu Coffee, which is located about three doors down from Pho Tan Vietnamese Restaurant, says it’s been a devastating experience for the tight knit Kerrisdale community.

“We awoke to news of a fire in the middle of the night which destroyed many neighbouring homes and businesses of our Kerrisdale location. While the flames didn’t reach us, the significant smoke damage and power outage forces us to close our doors for everyone’s safety,” the social media account reads in part.

The business, which is at 2098 W 41st Avenue, will be closed for several days as a result.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services confirmed that the cause of the fire is not yet known.