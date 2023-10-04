FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsSpecials & Deals

How to watch the Michelin Guide 2023 selection for Vancouver

Dished Staff
|
Oct 4 2023, 11:14 pm
It’s been just short of a year since Michelin revealed its selections for the first-ever Vancouver edition of its restaurant guide in 2022, and now, we know when the 2023 selections will be revealed.

On the evening of October 5, chefs will be welcomed to an invitation-only ceremony at the Fairmont Pacific Rim to see which establishments receive a Michelin Star or other guide distinction this year.

“It’s almost time to share the Michelin Guide Vancouver selection of restaurants for 2023, and we can’t wait to celebrate the accomplishments of this vibrant culinary community,” said Gwendal Poullennec, the international director of the Michelin Guides.

 

Since the inaugural ceremony in October 2022, restaurants that were awarded stars and included on the Bib Gourmand list have seen a flurry of press and activity.

Michelin also shared a collection of its recommended dining establishments, and the organization adds culinary gems to this list throughout the year.

This year, on October 5, you can tune into the Michelin Guide selection for Vancouver via YouTube starting at 7:30 pm PST.

