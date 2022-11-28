Closed and closing soon: 4 Vancouver restaurants to say goodbye to

Something we don’t love? Vancouver restaurant closures.

The restaurant industry in Vancouver can be fickle, and – once again – the city’s dining scene has suffered some casualties.

Here is your update on restaurants in and around Vancouver that have recently shuttered or will do so imminently.

Closed

This much-loved veggie-focused Vietnamese restaurant first launched on Hamilton Street in 2020, just over a year after the original Do Chay on Kingsway opened its doors and delighted Vancouverites with its innovative vegan and vegetarian eats.

The second location for Do Chay in Yaletown replaced the owners’ previous concept in that space, House Special, which was opened by sister-brother duo Victoria and Patrick Do in 2016.

Now, after six years at this address, the family business has closed up shop in Yaletown to make way for another Vietnamese family to come in and create their own concept, Dished is told.

Closing Soon

A Kitsilano mainstay has announced it’s closing its doors: Terra Breads.

Located at 2380 W 4th Avenue, the longtime bakery and cafe is shutting down on December 31, 2022, after 30 years of serving the neighbourhood.

Terra Breads made the announcement last week, sharing that the decision was made amid “changing times” and its lease ending.

New Westminster’s Waffle House, which has been in the Metro Vancouver city in various locations over the years, has confirmed with Dished that it will be closing its current location due to “re-zoning.”

A date has yet to be set for the closure of the New West location, but its closing will certainly be felt by the community.

Fets Whisky Kitchen – which, over the years has changed names from Fettucini’s Café in 1986 to Fets Bar & Grill in 1996 and eventually to its current name in 2013 – will officially be closing at the end of this year.

With files from Daryn Wright