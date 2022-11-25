There is some bad news for Canadian fans of the nostalgic and super popular Bagel Bites.

It looks like the much-loved frozen pizza snack food is no longer available in Canada.

The brand recently confirmed on Twitter that the product “has been discontinued in Canada.”

Hi, thanks for reaching out. We hate to be the bearer of bad news; at this time this product has been discontinued in Canada. We’ll share your interest with our Marketing Team. Have a great day! — Bagel Bites (@BagelBites) November 22, 2022

This sad news feels especially worse since the recent confirmation that Bugles corn chips were also no longer available in Canada.

Known for being frozen pizzas on mini bagels, there were many flavours we were used to seeing on the shelves, like Cheese, Sausage, Pepperoni and Three Cheese.

When asked about the disappearance of the product in Canada, Bagel Bites did comment via Twitter that it would share the interest with the marketing team.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like we will see them returning to the freezer aisle anytime soon.

“At this time, there are no immediate plans to bring it back,” the brand stated on Twitter.

It seems fans of the bagel-pizza hybrid snacks aren’t very happy about the news.

“Went to safeway last week and STILL no bagel bites?? what happened.. and why:(,” tweeted @hammeat.