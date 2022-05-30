FoodFood NewsRestaurant Closings

Closed and closing soon: 5 Vancouver restaurants to say goodbye to

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
|
May 30 2022, 9:41 pm
Closed and closing soon: 5 Vancouver restaurants to say goodbye to
@rockymountainflatbread/Instagram
FEATURED ON THE DISHED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Chef Hung Taiwan Bistro 990

Asian, Bubble Tea

Chef Hung Taiwan Bistro 990
O-cha Tea Bar

Cafes

O-cha Tea Bar
Tendon Kohaku

Asian, Japanese

Tendon Kohaku
The Park Pub

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

The Park Pub
Tap & Barrel Shipyards

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

Tap & Barrel Shipyards
Tap & Barrel Olympic Village

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

Tap & Barrel Olympic Village

Something we don’t love? Vancouver restaurant closures. The restaurant industry in Vancouver can be fickle, and – once again – the city’s dining scene has suffered some casualties.

Here is your update on restaurants in and around Vancouver that have recently shuttered or will do so imminently.

Closed

Rocky Mountain Flatbread Kitsilano

This restaurant had been at its Kitsilano location at 1876 West 1st Avenue for the last 16 years but decided it’s time to close the doors on this chapter in order to free up time and resources to better focus its efforts on community outreach programs.

Beetbox

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @beetboxveg

This much-loved spot for plant-based comfort eats closed up shop a few days ago. We’re sad to see Beetbox go for now, but glad it’s not goodbye. We look forward to seeing where this concept goes next.

Harken

Harken Coffee, the plant-based coffee roaster and cafe at 338 Powell Street, announced that last month would be its final one operating as a coffee bar. However, you can still find Harken’s roastery operating and order beans online.

The Cove Pub

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Cove Pub (@thecovepub)

The Cove Pub, a Kitsilano mainstay for the last 30 years, announced that it would be closing its doors at the end of April.

Hi Genki Restaurant

Hi Genki Japanese Restaurant, located at 6680 Southoaks Crescent in Burnaby, shut down operations after 20 years of business. The eatery was located in the same building as Nikkei Home and has served the residents of the building and the greater community for two decades.

With files from Daryn Wright

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Hanna McLeanHanna McLean
+ Dished
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Closings
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.