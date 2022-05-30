Something we don’t love? Vancouver restaurant closures. The restaurant industry in Vancouver can be fickle, and – once again – the city’s dining scene has suffered some casualties.

Here is your update on restaurants in and around Vancouver that have recently shuttered or will do so imminently.

Closed

This restaurant had been at its Kitsilano location at 1876 West 1st Avenue for the last 16 years but decided it’s time to close the doors on this chapter in order to free up time and resources to better focus its efforts on community outreach programs.

This much-loved spot for plant-based comfort eats closed up shop a few days ago. We’re sad to see Beetbox go for now, but glad it’s not goodbye. We look forward to seeing where this concept goes next.

Harken Coffee, the plant-based coffee roaster and cafe at 338 Powell Street, announced that last month would be its final one operating as a coffee bar. However, you can still find Harken’s roastery operating and order beans online.

The Cove Pub, a Kitsilano mainstay for the last 30 years, announced that it would be closing its doors at the end of April.

Hi Genki Japanese Restaurant, located at 6680 Southoaks Crescent in Burnaby, shut down operations after 20 years of business. The eatery was located in the same building as Nikkei Home and has served the residents of the building and the greater community for two decades.

