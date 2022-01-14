FoodFood NewsRestaurant Closings

Closed and closing soon: 5 Vancouver restaurants to say goodbye to

Jan 14 2022, 9:47 pm
Closed and closing soon: 5 Vancouver restaurants to say goodbye to
Something we don’t love? Vancouver restaurant closures. The restaurant industry in Vancouver can be fickle, and – once again – the city’s dining scene has suffered some casualties.

Here is your update on restaurants in and around Vancouver that have recently shuttered or will do so imminently.

Closed

Bishop’s Restaurant

Bishop’s Restaurant in Kitsilano has now officially closed its doors after nearly four decades of business. The iconic restaurant served its last meal on New Year’s Eve after 36 years of operation.

Ugly Dumpling

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ugly Dumpling (@uglydumpling.ca)

Ugly Dumpling closed its doors in late December 2021. The 1590 Commercial Drive restaurant opened in 2018 and quickly became a favourite among locals and visitors alike.

Swirl Wine Store

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Swirl Wine Store (@swirlwinestore)

Swirl Wine Store, located at 1185 Mainland Street in Yaletown, closed on December 28, 2021. The store had been offering a large selection of local wines and ciders to customers for 17 years.

Closing Soon

The Whip

The Whip Closing

Courtesy The Whip

After more than 25 years of operation, the 209 E 6th Avenue eatery will be offering its final service on Friday, January 14, 2022. It’s not all bad news, though, as owners have hinted there are some exciting ideas coming to the space, and they plan to announce them “very soon.”

Storm Crow Alehouse

The Alehouse is the sister spot to Storm Crow Tavern, which closed its doors on Commercial Drive in 2020 after 7+ years of operation. Owners cited the pandemic and SkyTrain construction as the main challenges leading to the decision to close The Alehouse. Its last day will be January 16, 2022.

