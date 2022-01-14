Closed and closing soon: 5 Vancouver restaurants to say goodbye to
Something we don’t love? Vancouver restaurant closures. The restaurant industry in Vancouver can be fickle, and – once again – the city’s dining scene has suffered some casualties.
Here is your update on restaurants in and around Vancouver that have recently shuttered or will do so imminently.
Closed
Bishop’s Restaurant
Bishop’s Restaurant in Kitsilano has now officially closed its doors after nearly four decades of business. The iconic restaurant served its last meal on New Year’s Eve after 36 years of operation.
Ugly Dumpling
Ugly Dumpling closed its doors in late December 2021. The 1590 Commercial Drive restaurant opened in 2018 and quickly became a favourite among locals and visitors alike.
Swirl Wine Store
Swirl Wine Store, located at 1185 Mainland Street in Yaletown, closed on December 28, 2021. The store had been offering a large selection of local wines and ciders to customers for 17 years.
Closing Soon
The Whip
After more than 25 years of operation, the 209 E 6th Avenue eatery will be offering its final service on Friday, January 14, 2022. It’s not all bad news, though, as owners have hinted there are some exciting ideas coming to the space, and they plan to announce them “very soon.”
Storm Crow Alehouse
The Alehouse is the sister spot to Storm Crow Tavern, which closed its doors on Commercial Drive in 2020 after 7+ years of operation. Owners cited the pandemic and SkyTrain construction as the main challenges leading to the decision to close The Alehouse. Its last day will be January 16, 2022.