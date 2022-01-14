While we are excited about a ton of international chains making their way to Canada to set up shop, we are always stoked to hear of a homegrown brand continuing to expand here at home.

BeaverTails has recently unveiled some big expansion plans for 2022.

The brand told Dished while it’s looking to further develop in the US this year, it’s not slowing down with the Canadian openings either.

In case you’re not familiar with this famed deep-fried dough dessert, BeaverTails was founded by Pam and Grant Hooker in 1978, west of Ottawa, who sold them at a county fair.

Today, they’re found in 140+ locations worldwide.

Clearly, folks love these hand-stretched pastries, which are typically topped with an array of delightfully sweet and savoury toppings.

Here are the store openings that are currently underway for 2022, according to BeaverTails:

Whistler, BC

Red Deer, AB

Calgary, AB

Vaudreuil, QC

St. Jean, Old QC

Dix30 (Brossard) QC

Toronto Premium Outlets, ON

Burlington, ON

Milton, ON

Mississauga, ON

We’ll keep you posted as things progress. Stay tuned!