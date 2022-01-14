FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

BeaverTails reveals major Canadian expansion plans for 2022

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
|
Jan 14 2022, 6:46 pm
BeaverTails reveals major Canadian expansion plans for 2022
Rendering courtesy BeaverTails
FEATURED ON THE DISHED GUIDE
Hi Five Chicken (Burnaby)

Fast-Food

Hi Five Chicken (Burnaby)
Thai House

Asian, Thai

Thai House
Central City Taphouse & Kitchen

Steakhouse, Pubs and Breweries

Central City Taphouse & Kitchen
Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle EXPRESS - Brentwood

Asian, Fast-Food

Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle EXPRESS - Brentwood
Red Card Sports Bar + Eatery

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

Red Card Sports Bar + Eatery
The Raven Pub

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

The Raven Pub

While we are excited about a ton of international chains making their way to Canada to set up shop, we are always stoked to hear of a homegrown brand continuing to expand here at home.

BeaverTails has recently unveiled some big expansion plans for 2022.

The brand told Dished while it’s looking to further develop in the US this year, it’s not slowing down with the Canadian openings either.

In case you’re not familiar with this famed deep-fried dough dessert, BeaverTails was founded by Pam and Grant Hooker in 1978, west of Ottawa, who sold them at a county fair.

Today, they’re found in 140+ locations worldwide.

Clearly, folks love these hand-stretched pastries, which are typically topped with an array of delightfully sweet and savoury toppings.

Courtesy BeaverTails

Here are the store openings that are currently underway for 2022, according to BeaverTails:

  • Whistler, BC
  • Red Deer, AB
  • Calgary, AB
  • Vaudreuil, QC
  • St. Jean, Old QC
  • Dix30 (Brossard) QC
  • Toronto Premium Outlets, ON
  • Burlington, ON
  • Milton, ON
  • Mississauga, ON

We’ll keep you posted as things progress. Stay tuned!

Hanna McLeanHanna McLean
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT