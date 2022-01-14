It’s hard to believe but in the blink of an eye, it’ll almost be time for our favourite spring events to kick off. One of the most anticipated each year for the Lower Mainland has got to be the Richmond Night Market. The event, which notes that it’s the largest night market in North America, has recently opened its vendor registration.

In addition to that, an opening date for this year’s celebration has been posted. Organizers have revealed the grand opening is slated to take place on April 29, 2022.

It’s important to note that depending on provincial health orders and circumstances, that date might be subject to change.

Last year the market’s opening was postponed until July 2021. A reduced capacity and a smaller venue were also implemented at last year’s event.

