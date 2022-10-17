7 Vancouver food events happening this week: October 17 to 23

October is the best month for cozy fall activities and spooky parties, which means it’s also usually packed with plenty of great food and drink events.

There’s something about the chill in the air and the crunchy, orange leaves under our feet that makes us hungrier than ever.

This coming week, Vancouverites can indulge in a popcorn and wine movie night, a Halloween burlesque beer party, and not one but two spooky season cocktail pop-ups.

Here are our top choices for food events to check out in Vancouver from October 17 to 23.

One-time only events

Dosanko Izakaya Pop-Up

Dosanko may still be recovering from two devastating fires that forced the closure of the restaurant, but those missing its Japanese eats will get a chance to indulge again before the restaurant reopens. This Saturday, Dosanko chefs Nathan and Aki will be bringing Izakaya-style eats to the old Nancy Go Yaya space at 265 East Pender Street. Tickets will get you “fun Izakaya snack dishes” and two alcoholic beverages.

When: Saturday, October 22 at 6 pm

Where: Nancy Go Yaya — 265 East Pender Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Online

Pinot & Popcorn at Lulu Island Winery

Pinot & Popcorn is a movie night series that invites guests to enjoy a classic movie, a glass of wine, and some movie-perfect snacks, with rotating films showing throughout the month. Each ticket includes admission, a 3 oz glass of wine or non-alcoholic beverage of your choice, and popcorn. There will also be sweet and savoury “charBOOterie” boxes for sale, featuring Halloween-inspired snacks and treats. Moviegoers are encouraged to arrive early and to bring their own blanket or chair for maximum coziness.

When: Friday, October 21 at 6:30 pm (The Nightmare Before Christmas); Saturday, October 22 at 6:30 pm (The Addams Family)

Where: Lulu Island Winery — 16880 Westminster Highway, Richmond

Tickets: From $15

Not only is this Vancouver festival taking place just before All Hallow’s Eve – on Friday, October 21 to be exact – but it’s also going to be highlighting a huge range of local breweries, meaderies, and cideries.

Expect to see representation from Camp Beer Co., Field House Brewing Co., Perennial Artisan Ales, Humblebee Meadery, and more, with selections of fresh hop beers, barrel-aged beers, and candy-inspired beers. There will also be Hollywood Monster Burlesque performed by Go Go Dancers and The Geekenders, all to the soundtrack of “groovy ’60s surf rock.”

When: Friday, October 21 from 7 to 10:30 pm

Where: Croatian Cultural Centre — 3250 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: From $93.68

Recurring events Dark Manor Pop-Up at Sons of Vancouver Distillery Dark Manor Inn was an immersive haunted-house-themed bar on Fraser Street that made you feel like the main character in a Halloween movie. Though the concept was tragically short-lived, like a Victorian ghost, it’s coming back to haunt us once again. This year, the Sons of Vancouver Distillery pop-up will have a new, themed menu. Order the aesthetically pleasing Hocus Pocus cocktail or Lester’s favourite, “Death by Daq.” Plus, drinks will come with a memorable, take-home Dark Manor Inn swizzle stick. There are no reservations, so it’s first come, first served. But this year, there’s more indoor seating plus a haunted patio. When: Haunted Bar runs until October 30

Time: Wednesday to Sunday, 5 to 9 pm

Where: 1431 Crown Street, North Vancouver The Black Lagoon pop-up at The Butcher and Bullock Scary pop-up bar The Black Lagoon will be haunting nine cities across North America this October, and Vancouver is one of three Canadian cities getting terrorized. Inspired by goth-metal and cult horror, industry veterans Erin Hayes and Kelsey Ramage took over a space in Toronto in 2021 for this concept and the “creepy-as-hell experience” really resonated with patrons. The occult and bizarre antics don’t stop there though, we’re told the beverage program at the pop-up will feature blood red, dark black, and orange sips served in custom glassware to fit the occasion. The Black Lagoon will debut in October and run through Halloween. The Vancouver event will take place at The Butcher and Bullock’s downtown location. When: Until October 31

Where: The Butcher and Bullock — 911 W Pender Street, Vancouver Beauty And The Beast Cocktail Experience Taking place at the Vancouver Alpen Club (Deutsches Haus), this immersive, pop-up cocktail experience has guests enter the enchanted and cursed world of Beauty and The Beast, but with boozy drinks. Along the way, you’ll have the opportunity to create your own delicious bespoke-themed cocktails in this escape room, theatre show, and adventure all blended into one. When: Until November 6, 2022

Where: The Vancouver Alpen Club (Deutsches Haus) — 4875 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Price: $45 per person, purchase online Cabaret Bijou Cabaret Bijou will combine the pizzazz and sass of a cabaret-style show with a gourmet dining experience, with its inspiration drawing heavily from the traditions of vaudeville, cirque, and dinner-cabaret dining experiences of yore. Taking place at Vanier Park, organizers have erected a venue special for this event: the Mirror Palace, modelled after turn-of-the-century art deco jewellery boxes. As for the food, the dinner concept comes to us from Executive Chef Sean Reeve, whose Vancouver restaurants The Mackenzie Room, Collective Goods and Say Mercy! will serve as inspiration for the gourmet four-course offerings. When: October 22, 2022, until March 5, 2023

Where: Vanier Park, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online Instagram

With files from Daily Hive Staff

