There’s been an alarming number of devastating fires in Vancouver lately, and one restaurant just can’t seem to catch a break.

Dosanko Restaurant, located at 566 Powell Street, shared in mid-July that it had suffered from severe damages due to a fire on the second floor of the building.

The first floor of Dosanko was flooded and ownership was told it would be “a couple of months” before they’d be able to reopen.

Yesterday, the restaurant said it had experienced significant damage yet again from a second fire, this one a three-alarm blaze that destroyed three buildings in the Downtown Eastside.

Assistant Chief Pierre Morin said there was a “significant fire event or explosion” in a shed between two of the buildings, and the flames got in through the windows on either side.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dosanko Restaurant (@dosankorestaurant)

The buildings, which contain single-room occupancy (SRO) housing, are more than 100 years old, and Morin said it took firefighters some time to search inside to find the flames.

At least 40 residents have been displaced.

Dosanko shared that, unfortunately, this fire led to “more water and smoke damage” and that “needless to say, things just got a little more complicated.”

The second fire will “obviously make us delayed opening,” the restaurant shared.

The owners continue to collect donations to support their staff during its extended closure and repairs.

With files from Megan Devlin