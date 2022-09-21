Halloween and beer – one of the more perfect pairings we know of.

This spooky season, get your fill of both at the Hoppy Horror Beer Show, a Halloween-themed beer festival slash dance party slash burlesque performance.

Not only is this Vancouver festival taking place just before All Hallow’s Eve – on Friday, October 21 to be exact – but it’s also going to be highlighting a huge range of local breweries, meaderies, and cideries.

Expect to see representation from Camp Beer Co., Field House Brewing Co., Perennial Artisan Ales, Humblebee Meadery, and more, with selections of fresh hop beers, barrel-aged beers, and candy-inspired beers.

As for the entertainment side of the party, the Hoppy Horror Beer Show – obviously a cheeky spin on The Rocky Horror Picture Show – will be featuring Hollywood Monster Burlesque performed by Go Go Dancers and The Geekenders, all to the soundtrack of “groovy 60s surf rock.”

Tickets are available online and include the cost of all beverages plus a special souvenir cup. The event will take place at the Croatian Cultural Centre.

There are only limited tickets available, so we recommend getting yours ASAP if you want to join in the spooky fun.

When: Friday, October 21 from 7 pm to 10:30 pm

Where: Croatian Cultural Centre, 3250 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: From $93.68

