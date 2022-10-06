Tacofino's popular brewery dinner series officially kicks off this month
Tacofino’s popular brewery dinner series is returning for another stretch of delicious events.
Chefs Daniel Carranco and Jamie Cholack have teamed up with several local breweries to create five-course menus complete with beer and cocktail pairings for attendees.
This series runs from October 2022 to April 2023 and all events will take place at Tacofino Ocho (8 E 5th Avenue).
“We’re excited to get back to collaborating with our friends,” says Gino Di Domenico, managing partner at Tacofino.
“Pre-pandemic, these brewery dinners were highly anticipated and brought beer and taco lovers together to celebrate a legendary culinary combination. We’re really looking forward to celebrating with our friends in the brewery community again.”
Folks can also expect live entertainment at these celebrations. Here is the full lineup of brewery dinners:
- The Parkside Brewery – Thursday, October 27
- Strange Fellows Brewing – Thursday, November 24
- Ravens Brewing Company – Thursday, January 26
- Strathcona Beer Company – Thursday, February 23
- Yellow Dog Beverage Co. – Thursday, March 30
- Tofino Brewing Company – Thursday, April 27
Be sure to snag some tickets while you still can and mark your calendars.
Tacofino Brewery Dinner Series
When: October 2022 to April 2023
Where: Tacofino Ocho — 8 E 5th Avenue, Vancouver
Tickets: Buy online