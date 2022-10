Tacofino's popular brewery dinner series officially kicks off this month

Tacofino’s popular brewery dinner series is returning for another stretch of delicious events.

Chefs Daniel Carranco and Jamie Cholack have teamed up with several local breweries to create five-course menus complete with beer and cocktail pairings for attendees.

This series runs from October 2022 to April 2023 and all events will take place at Tacofino Ocho (8 E 5th Avenue).

ā€œWeā€™re excited to get back to collaborating with our friends,ā€ says Gino Di Domenico, managing partner at Tacofino.

ā€œPre-pandemic, these brewery dinners were highly anticipated and brought beer and taco lovers together to celebrate a legendary culinary combination. Weā€™re really looking forward to celebrating with our friends in the brewery community again.ā€

Folks can also expect live entertainment at these celebrations. Here is the full lineup of brewery dinners:

The Parkside Brewery – Thursday, October 27

Strange Fellows Brewing – Thursday, November 24

Ravens Brewing Company – Thursday, January 26

Strathcona Beer Company – Thursday, February 23

Yellow Dog Beverage Co. – Thursday, March 30

Tofino Brewing Company – Thursday, April 27

Be sure to snag some tickets while you still can and mark your calendars.

Tacofino Brewery Dinner Series

When: October 2022 to April 2023

Where: Tacofino Ocho — 8 E 5th Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: Buy online