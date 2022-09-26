A totally one-of-a-kind event is coming to Vancouver this month, and it’s one you’re definitely going to want to check out.

Cabaret Bijou will combine the pizzazz and sass of a cabaret-style show with a gourmet dining experience, with its inspiration drawing heavily from the traditions of vaudeville, cirque, and dinner-cabaret dining experiences of yore.

Taking place at Vanier Park, organizers have erected a venue special for this event: the Mirror Palace, modelled after turn-of-the-century art deco jewellery boxes, conjuring the spirit of La Belle Epoque, will feature hand-crafted woodwork and more than 2,000 bevelled mirrors.

In addition to a stunning venue, the event will feature entertainment ranging from jugglers to contortionists to trapeze artists to magicians – the kind of acts that wouldn’t be out of place in a vaudeville show in the late 1890s.

As for the food, the dinner concept comes to us from Executive Chef Sean Reeve, whose Vancouver restaurants The Mackenzie Room, Collective Goods and Say Mercy! will serve as inspiration for the gourmet four-course offerings.

Cabaret Bijou is set to premiere on October 19, with dinner shows running until March 2023.

Tickets for each show will include assigned seating inside the Mirror Palace with a live show and plated gourmet four-course meal. The entire event takes place over the course of three hours, and tickets start at $109 per person.

This is a rare chance to feel like you’re in Old World Europe – right here in Vancouver.

When: October 19, 2022, until March 5, 2023

Where: Vanier Park, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

